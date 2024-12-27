Best College Football Player Prop Bets for Saturday's Bowl Games (12/28/24)

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Boston College vs. Nebraska

While it was understandably an inconsistent campaign for true freshman Dylan Raiola, he was performing pretty well before the Nebraska Cornhuskers ran into the tougher opponents in the Big Ten. Across his first six games of the 2024 season, Raiola was completing 66.9% of his passes for 226.3 passing yards and 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

In the final six weeks of the year, Raiola completed 66.4% of his attempts for only 206.2 passing yards and 0.5 passing touchdowns per game. Facing the Boston College Eagles in the Pinstripe Bowl should help Raiola finish the season on a high note for the Cornhuskers.

Along with the Eagles coughing up the 18th-most passing yards per game (262.5) and 12.1 yards per completion, they are 62nd in expected points added per drop back allowed (-0.013). On top of that, Boston College is 99th in defensive passing success rate (41.6%), compared to being 28th in defensive rushing success rate (38.3%).

Despite Railoa achieving 208-plus passing yards in only 6 of his 12 starts in 2024, the Eagles' defense gives him a perfect chance to bounce back following a rough second half of the year.

Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl: Miami (OH) vs. Colorado State

Another quarterback who is in a fantastic spot on Saturday is Brett Gabbert of the Miami (OH) RedHawks. Even with a low passing yards prop against the Colorado State Rams, Gabbert tallied 210.5 passing yards per game throughout his first 13 starts this season.

Additionally, Gabbert has aired it out for 186-plus yards in 8 of his 13 outings, including 4 of his last 5 contests. When factoring Colorado State's below-average pass defense, Gabbert is poised to have success via the passing game despite not having his two leading receivers (Javon Tracy and Reggie Virgil) available as they both have transferred to new programs for the 2025 season.

Aside from sitting at 107th in expected points added per drop back allowed (0.057), the Rams are 109th in defensive passing success rate (42.2%). Just to add on to that, Colorado State is permitting the 38th-most passing yards per game (243.3).

Lastly, the RedHawks have had more success passing the ball than running the ball this year, ranking 68th in expected points added per drop back (-0.004) and 59th in offensive passing success rate (41.5%), compared to being 104th in expected points added per rushing attempt (-0.043) and 108th in offensive rushing success rate (39.9%).

Valero Alamo Bowl: BYU vs. Colorado

The Colorado Buffaloes are going to have a handful of notable seniors playing in the Alamo Bowl against the Brigham Young Cougars on Saturday, with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter being the standout players. While LaJohntay Wester doesn't get the attention that Sanders or Hunter does, he finished the season strong ahead of Colorado's first bowl game since 2020.

Wester finished the regular season with 70 receptions, 880 receiving yards, and 10 receiving touchdowns after spending the first four years of his collegiate career playing for the Florida Atlantic Owls. In the final six weeks of the season, Wester took his game to another level, averaging 7.3 receptions and 93.7 receiving yards per game as the No. 2 option alongside Hunter.

Among the non-Hunter wideouts on the Buffaloes, Wester led the team in targets (49), receptions (44), receiving yards (562), and yards per route run (2.28) in the last six weeks of the year, per PFF. That sort of volume is what makes the over on Wester's receiving yards prop an enticing option -- especially if Colorado tries to limit Hunter's snaps a bit.

Even though BYU's defense is 12th in expected points added per drop back allowed (-0.089), they are 65th in defensive passing success rate (39.1%), and Wester's recent increased usage still makes me gravitate towards his receiving yards prop.

