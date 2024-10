Best College Football Games Week 9: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets

Ranked squads are on the Week 9 college football schedule for 15 games, including the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini taking on the No. 1 Oregon Ducks.

If you're looking for additional betting intel for Week 9 in college football, we have you covered with betting odds for each of the big games.

Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse

Matchup: Syracuse Orange at No. 19 Pittsburgh Panthers

Syracuse Orange at No. 19 Pittsburgh Panthers Projected Favorite: Pittsburgh (71.01% win probability)

Pittsburgh (71.01% win probability) Spread: Pittsburgh (-5.5)

Pittsburgh (-5.5) Total: 61.5

61.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 24

Oct. 24 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Pittsburgh vs. Syracuse with FanDuel Sportsbook.

UNLV vs. Boise State

Matchup: No. 17 Boise State Broncos at UNLV Rebels

No. 17 Boise State Broncos at UNLV Rebels Projected Favorite: UNLV (51.88% win probability)

UNLV (51.88% win probability) Spread: Boise State (-2.5)

Boise State (-2.5) Total: 66.5

66.5 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 25

Oct. 25 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Bet on UNLV vs. Boise State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ohio State vs. Nebraska

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Favorite: Ohio State (92.53% win probability)

Ohio State (92.53% win probability) Spread: Ohio State (-25.5)

Ohio State (-25.5) Total: 48.5

48.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 TV Channel: FOX

Bet on Ohio State vs. Nebraska with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indiana vs. Washington

Matchup: Washington Huskies at No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers

Washington Huskies at No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers Projected Favorite: Indiana (71.13% win probability)

Indiana (71.13% win probability) Spread: Indiana (-6.5)

Indiana (-6.5) Total: 52.5

52.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 TV Channel: BTN

Bet on Indiana vs. Washington with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite: Ole Miss (91.24% win probability)

Ole Miss (91.24% win probability) Spread: Ole Miss (-20.5)

Ole Miss (-20.5) Total: 47.5

47.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Navy vs. Notre Dame

Matchup: No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 24 Navy Midshipmen

No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. No. 24 Navy Midshipmen Projected Favorite: Notre Dame (79.09% win probability)

Notre Dame (79.09% win probability) Spread: Notre Dame (-12.5)

Notre Dame (-12.5) Total: 51.5

51.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Navy vs. Notre Dame with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Alabama vs. Missouri

Matchup: No. 21 Missouri Tigers at No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 21 Missouri Tigers at No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite: Alabama (79.84% win probability)

Alabama (79.84% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-13.5)

Alabama (-13.5) Total: 56.5

56.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Alabama vs. Missouri with FanDuel Sportsbook.

UCF vs. BYU

Matchup: No. 11 BYU Cougars at UCF Knights

No. 11 BYU Cougars at UCF Knights Projected Favorite: UCF (57.67% win probability)

UCF (57.67% win probability) Spread: BYU (-1.5)

BYU (-1.5) Total: 55.5

55.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on UCF vs. BYU with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oregon vs. Illinois

Matchup: No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 1 Oregon Ducks

No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 1 Oregon Ducks Projected Favorite: Oregon (91.13% win probability)

Oregon (91.13% win probability) Spread: Oregon (-21.5)

Oregon (-21.5) Total: 54.5

54.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 TV Channel: CBS

Bet on Oregon vs. Illinois with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Vanderbilt vs. Texas

Matchup: No. 5 Texas Longhorns at No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 5 Texas Longhorns at No. 25 Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Favorite: Texas (89.00% win probability)

Texas (89.00% win probability) Spread: Texas (-18.5)

Texas (-18.5) Total: 53.5

53.5 Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 TV Channel: SEC Network

Bet on Vanderbilt vs. Texas with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami (FL) vs. Florida State

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles at No. 6 Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Florida State Seminoles at No. 6 Miami (FL) Hurricanes Projected Favorite: Miami (FL) (96.05% win probability)

Miami (FL) (96.05% win probability) Spread: Miami (FL) (-20.5)

Miami (FL) (-20.5) Total: 54.5

54.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Miami (FL) vs. Florida State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas A&M vs. LSU

Matchup: No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies

No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies Projected Favorite: Texas A&M (61.08% win probability)

Texas A&M (61.08% win probability) Spread: Texas A&M (-2.5)

Texas A&M (-2.5) Total: 53.5

53.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Texas A&M vs. LSU with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Wisconsin vs. Penn State

Matchup: No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions at Wisconsin Badgers

No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions at Wisconsin Badgers Projected Favorite: Penn State (72.06% win probability)

Penn State (72.06% win probability) Spread: Penn State (-6.5)

Penn State (-6.5) Total: 47.5

47.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 TV Channel: NBC

Bet on Wisconsin vs. Penn State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Duke vs. SMU

Matchup: No. 22 SMU Mustangs at Duke Blue Devils

No. 22 SMU Mustangs at Duke Blue Devils Projected Favorite: SMU (76.14% win probability)

SMU (76.14% win probability) Spread: SMU (-11.5)

SMU (-11.5) Total: 48.5

48.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 TV Channel: ACC Network

Bet on Duke vs. SMU with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas State vs. Kansas

Matchup: Kansas Jayhawks at No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats

Kansas Jayhawks at No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats Projected Favorite: Kansas State (75.41% win probability)

Kansas State (75.41% win probability) Spread: Kansas State (-9.5)

Kansas State (-9.5) Total: 55.5

55.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 26

Oct. 26 TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on Kansas State vs. Kansas with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!