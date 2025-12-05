Best College Football Games Week 15: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets
Ranked squads are on the Week 15 college football schedule for six games, including the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers taking on the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes.
There is college football action this weekend, and we've got you covered with the betting info you need to get an edge.
James Madison vs. Troy
- Matchup: Troy Trojans at No. 19 James Madison Dukes
- Projected Favorite: James Madison (97.43% win probability)
- Spread: James Madison (-23.5)
- Total: 46.5
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 5
- TV Channel: ESPN
Tulane vs. North Texas
- Matchup: No. 20 North Texas Mean Green at No. 21 Tulane Green Wave
- Projected Favorite: North Texas (66.33% win probability)
- Spread: North Texas (-2.5)
- Total: 66.5
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 5
- TV Channel: ABC
Texas Tech vs. BYU
- Matchup: No. 11 BYU Cougars vs. No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Projected Favorite: Texas Tech (77.28% win probability)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-12.5)
- Total: 49.5
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 6
- TV Channel: ABC
Alabama vs. Georgia
- Matchup: No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Favorite: Georgia (50.60% win probability)
- Spread: Georgia (-2.5)
- Total: 48.5
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 6
- TV Channel: ABC
Virginia vs. Duke
- Matchup: Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Virginia (65.94% win probability)
- Spread: Virginia (-3.5)
- Total: 57.5
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 6
- TV Channel: ABC
Ohio State vs. Indiana
- Matchup: No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers vs. No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Projected Favorite: Ohio State (57.98% win probability)
- Spread: Ohio State (-4.5)
- Total: 47.5
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: Dec. 6
- TV Channel: FOX
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
