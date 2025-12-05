Best College Football Games Week 15: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets

Ranked squads are on the Week 15 college football schedule for six games, including the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers taking on the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes.

There is college football action this weekend, and we've got you covered with the betting info you need to get an edge.

James Madison vs. Troy

Matchup: Troy Trojans at No. 19 James Madison Dukes

Troy Trojans at No. 19 James Madison Dukes Projected Favorite: James Madison (97.43% win probability)

James Madison (97.43% win probability) Spread: James Madison (-23.5)

James Madison (-23.5) Total: 46.5

46.5 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 5

Dec. 5 TV Channel: ESPN

Tulane vs. North Texas

Matchup: No. 20 North Texas Mean Green at No. 21 Tulane Green Wave

No. 20 North Texas Mean Green at No. 21 Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite: North Texas (66.33% win probability)

North Texas (66.33% win probability) Spread: North Texas (-2.5)

North Texas (-2.5) Total: 66.5

66.5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 5

Dec. 5 TV Channel: ABC

Texas Tech vs. BYU

Matchup: No. 11 BYU Cougars vs. No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 11 BYU Cougars vs. No. 5 Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Favorite: Texas Tech (77.28% win probability)

Texas Tech (77.28% win probability) Spread: Texas Tech (-12.5)

Texas Tech (-12.5) Total: 49.5

49.5 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 6

Dec. 6 TV Channel: ABC

Alabama vs. Georgia

Matchup: No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 10 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite: Georgia (50.60% win probability)

Georgia (50.60% win probability) Spread: Georgia (-2.5)

Georgia (-2.5) Total: 48.5

48.5 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 6

Dec. 6 TV Channel: ABC

Virginia vs. Duke

Matchup: Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers

Duke Blue Devils vs. No. 16 Virginia Cavaliers Projected Favorite: Virginia (65.94% win probability)

Virginia (65.94% win probability) Spread: Virginia (-3.5)

Virginia (-3.5) Total: 57.5

57.5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 6

Dec. 6 TV Channel: ABC

Ohio State vs. Indiana

Matchup: No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers vs. No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers vs. No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Favorite: Ohio State (57.98% win probability)

Ohio State (57.98% win probability) Spread: Ohio State (-4.5)

Ohio State (-4.5) Total: 47.5

47.5 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: Dec. 6

Dec. 6 TV Channel: FOX

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

