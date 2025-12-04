FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Week 14

We've arrived at the Week 14 main slate for NFL DFS on FanDuel. It's an 11-game slate where we could run into a couple weather issues.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 14 FanDuel main slate.

Note: All stats come from NextGenStats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 14

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen, Bills

FanDuel Salary: $9,200

Matchup: vs. CIN

The weather in Buffalo is one of the big stories of this slate as it looks like it could be a snow game when the Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals. We'll have to check the forecast closer to lock, but as of Thursday, this is still the best game of the slate as it holds a 53.5-point total and 5.5-point spread. Josh Allen can tap into his ceiling against a Cincy defense that is 30th overall and 31st versus the pass, per our schedule-adjusted metrics. Unless weather becomes a huge issue and pushes down the over/under by a handful of points, this is the best game to stack.

Bo Nix, Broncos

FanDuel Salary: $7,700

Matchup: at LV

Bo Nix checks some boxes as a value play. The matchup is a good one as it's indoors against a Las Vegas Raiders team that is a pass-funnel unit, ranking 10th against the run and 27th versus the pass. Nix has some rushing juice, running for at least 16 yards in eight of 12 games this campaign. While he threw for just 150 yards the first time he faced the Raiders this year, I'm hoping that scares people away. We project Nix as the third-best point-per-dollar play at QB.

Others to Consider

Matthew Stafford ($8,000) - I don't love the idea of using a high-salary QB who doesn't run. With that said, Matthew Stafford has been amazing this season, and the Los Angeles Rams' pass-heavy ways near the goal-line has resulted in Stafford throwing 22 TDs inside the 10. He's at least on my radar in a fairly neutral matchup at the Arizona Cardinals.

Tyrod Taylor ($6,700) - If you're looking for a low-salary QB option, Tyrod Taylor can be your guy. He's at home against the Miami Dolphins, a team that sits 29th in pass D. Taylor has run 11 times for 69 yards across the past two games. You don't have to force a stack if you use him.

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor, Colts

FanDuel Salary: $9,700

Matchup: at JAX

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been a run-funnel D as they're sixth versus the pass and 14th versus the run. That run D is going to be tested by Jonathan Taylor this week, and Taylor is our model's RB1 for the slate -- we project him for 21.0 FanDuel points. Taylor has been held to 13.6 FanDuel points or fewer in three of his last four games. The exception was a 51.1-point explosion. He brings slate-breaking upside to the table each time out, and this is a massive game for the Colts so he'll likely see a significant workload. With a 46.5-point total and 1.5-point spread, this AFC South showdown could be a shootout. JT is +210 to score two-plus TDs.

De'Von Achane, Dolphins

FanDuel Salary: $9,200

Matchup: at NYJ

De'Von Achane is another high-salary back in a good spot. He's at the New York Jets, and Gang Green ranks 27th in overall D and 25th versus the run. They've permitted the fifth-most FanDuel points per game to running backs (23.0). Achane has posted 22.4 and 22.0 FanDuel points the last two weeks, and he's done that despite scoring only one TD in that span. He's made at least five catches in three of the last four games and is -150 to score a touchdown.

Aaron Jones, Vikings

FanDuel Salary: $6,000

Matchup: vs. WAS

Aaron Jones has been operating as the Minnesota Vikings' lead back, out-snapping Jordan Mason in four consecutive games. Jones suffered a shoulder injury last week but is practicing in a limited fashion, signaling that he'll likely be good to go Sunday. On tap is a date with the Washington Commanders, a team allowing the third-most FanDuel points per game to RBs (23.4). Jones, assuming he suits up, is a superb value option.

Others to Consider

Bucky Irving ($8,000) - In his return from a long absence, Bucky Irving logged 17 carries and two targets last week while pacing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' backfield in snap rate (52%). Getting that kind of volume in a game where he was expected to be eased in a bit gives Bucky a golden outlook moving forward. Tampa hosts the New Orleans Saints this week, and Irving's -110 TD odds are the game's shortest.

Chase Brown ($7,300) - Chase Brown is a way to get exposure to the Bills-Bengals matchup. Buffalo has given up the fourth-most FanDuel points per game to running backs (23.3), and Brown handled a hefty workload (15 carries and seven targets) in Joe Burrow's first game back.

RJ Harvey ($6,500) - RJ Harvey has played 47% and 61% of the snaps in the first two games with J.K. Dobbins sidelined. That's not ideal, but at this salary, Harvey is enticing in a date with Vegas. The Raiders' defense ranked 23rd overall, although they're 10th against the run.

Wide Receivers

Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals

FanDuel Salary: $9,100

Matchup: at BUF

Again, make sure you're up to date on the weather situation in Buffalo, but if it's not supposed to be too crazy, Ja'Marr Chase can cook. Chase was peppered with 14 targets last week in Burrow's first game back, although Tee Higgins was out in that one. Chase has a receiving yards prop of 87.5 and has -120 odds to score a touchdown, so oddsmakers don't seem too worried about the weather. In what profiles as a shootout, Chase is an elite play.

Emeka Egbuka, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $7,300

Matchup: vs. NO

After a dazzling start to the season, Emeka Egbuka has slowed considerably, generating double-digit FanDuel points only once over his last seven games. A home date with the Saints is a good spot for him to get back on track. New Orleans slots in 20th in pass D, and Egbuka is still playing a ton, logging a snap rate of at least 85% in five straight. Mike Evans' possible return would ding the rookie's outlook a touch, but Egbuka is one of my favorite WR plays this week.

Zay Flowers, Ravens

FanDuel Salary: $6,900

Matchup: vs. PIT

The Baltimore Ravens' offense is clearly in a funk, and the same can be said for Lamar Jackson. That could cause Zay Flowers to go completely overlooked in spite of a friendly matchup against a Pittsburgh Steelers team that has surrendered the sixth-most FanDuel points per game to WRs (30.4). While Flowers was dreadful on Thanksgiving night, prior to that dud, he's had at least 58 yards in five straight and is due for positive TD regression as he hasn't touched paint since Week 1.

Others to Consider

Puka Nacua ($9,300) - For me, Puka Nacua gets the slight edge over Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($9,800) as the slate's WR2, although both are stellar plays. Puka is -120 to score a touchdown and can thrive indoors against a 21st-ranked Arizona pass D.

Adonai Mitchell ($6,000) - In the Tyrod section above, I said you don't have to force a Jets stack even if you use Taylor. But if you want to stack Tyrod, Adonai Mitchell looks like the best option. Mitchell has played 85% and 86% of the snaps in his last two games and seen 19 total targets in that stretch. Miam's 29th-ranked pass D is a winnable matchup for him.

Khalil Shakir ($5,900) - I don't know which Buffalo wideout to target, so I say this with little confidence -- I think I like Khalil Shakir this week. I know I like getting low-salary exposure to the Cincy-Buffalo game. Shakir's last three FanDuel outputs are 1.0, 16.0 and 0.2. So, yeah. But I like rolling the dice on Shakir or Keon Coleman ($5,400) and hoping for a big play or a TD.

Tight Ends

Tyler Warren, Colts

FanDuel Salary: $6,300

Matchup: at JAX

Tyler Warren has fully lived up to his first-round draft capital, quickly becoming a vital pass-game piece for the Colts, who have gotten creative in how they've used him this season. Not only has Jacksonville allowed the second-most FanDuel points per game to tight ends (13.8), this key divisional game could turn into a great DFS environment as it boasts a tight spread (1.5) and decent total (46.5).

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tyler Warren +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

Brenton Strange, Jaguars

FanDuel Salary: $5,400

Matchup: at IND

Despite what I just said about Warren, I'll mostly stick to low-salary TEs this week. Brenton Strange catches my eye as a value piece on the opposite side of what could be a high-scoring Jags-Colts matchup. He's played 71% and 84% of the snaps in his first two games off the shelf, and the Colts' D ranks a middling 19th overall. They've really struggled versus tight ends, giving up the fourth-most FanDuel points per game to the position (13.2).

Others to Consider

Dalton Kincaid ($5,800) - If Dalton Kincaid is able to return from his hamstring injury, he'll be another low-salary Buffalo pass-catcher worth having on our radar. Kincaid's role is never quite as good as we want it to be. With that said, the salary is low, and the Bengals are a dream matchup as they've conceded the most FanDuel points per game to TEs (19.3) by a mile.

Juwan Johnson ($5,500) - I've written up two Bucs, and Juwan Johnson makes sense as a bring-back piece on the Saints' side of things. He has recorded snap rates of 78% and 72% the past two weeks, getting 16 total targets in that span. That's a great role for a value TE.

Defenses

Green Bay Packers

FanDuel Salary: $4,100

Matchup: vs. CHI

Caleb Williams has only 11 picks through 29 career starts. I'm just a big believer in the Green Bay Packers' defense, especially at home. They've permitted the fourth-fewest yards per play this campaign (4.7), and with the Pack a 6.5-point favorite, there's a good chance they can play with a lead and get after Williams, who has lowered his league-worst sack rate from 2024 but is still prone to turning some drop backs into chaos.

Minnesota Vikings

FanDuel Salary: $3,300

Matchup: vs. WAS

I like the Minnesota D/ST a lot more if Jayden Daniels sits another week. Marcus Mariota has two picks and a fumble over the last two games, and a road game at the Vikings is a tough spot. The Vikings are giving up the seventh-fewest yards per play (4.9) while generating the third-highest pressure rate. If it's Daniels under center, I'm not as into the Vikes, but they'd still be a quality value option.

Others to Consider

Seattle Seahawks ($4,800) - A home date with Kirk Cousins makes the Seattle Seahawks a high-upside play. Cousins has thrown for 199 and 234 yards through two starts, and those were nice matchups against the Saints and Jets. Cousins took five sacks over those two games and should be under duress against a Seattle defense that is second in pressure rate.

Tennessee Titans ($3,400) - The Tennessee Titans are on the value radar. They're on the road against Shedeur Sanders, who hasn't been that bad but has taken four sacks through two starts. The big negative is that I have very little faith in the Titans' O scoring enough to let their defense play with a lead.

