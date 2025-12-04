Georgia vs Alabama Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Championship Game 2025
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Georgia Bulldogs facing the Alabama Crimson Tide.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Georgia vs Alabama Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Georgia: (-138) | Alabama: (+115)
- Spread: Georgia: -2.5 (-114) | Alabama: +2.5 (-106)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)
Georgia vs Alabama Betting Trends
- Georgia has five wins in 12 games against the spread this season.
- Against the spread as 2.5-point or better favorites, Georgia is 5-7.
- Georgia has played 12 games this year, and four of them have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Alabama is 8-4-0 this year.
- Alabama has covered every time (1-0) as a 2.5-point or greater underdog this year.
- Alabama has played 12 games this year, and four of them have hit the over.
Georgia vs Alabama Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bulldogs win (50.6%)
Georgia vs Alabama Point Spread
Alabama is a 2.5-point underdog against Georgia. Alabama is -106 to cover the spread, and Georgia is -114.
Georgia vs Alabama Over/Under
The over/under for the Georgia versus Alabama matchup on Dec. 6 has been set at 47.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.
Georgia vs Alabama Moneyline
Georgia is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Alabama is a +115 underdog.
Georgia vs. Alabama Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Georgia
|32.3
|34
|16.7
|12
|53.0
|12
|Alabama
|33.3
|26
|16.5
|11
|51.0
|12
Georgia vs. Alabama Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, December 6, 2025
- Game time: 4 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth Georgia vs. Alabama analysis on FanDuel Research.