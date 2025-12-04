Georgia vs Alabama Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Championship Game 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Georgia Bulldogs facing the Alabama Crimson Tide.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager.

Georgia vs Alabama Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available.

Moneyline: Georgia: (-138) | Alabama: (+115)

Georgia: (-138) | Alabama: (+115) Spread: Georgia: -2.5 (-114) | Alabama: +2.5 (-106)

Georgia: -2.5 (-114) | Alabama: +2.5 (-106) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Georgia vs Alabama Betting Trends

Georgia has five wins in 12 games against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 2.5-point or better favorites, Georgia is 5-7.

Georgia has played 12 games this year, and four of them have hit the over.

Against the spread, Alabama is 8-4-0 this year.

Alabama has covered every time (1-0) as a 2.5-point or greater underdog this year.

Alabama has played 12 games this year, and four of them have hit the over.

Georgia vs Alabama Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (50.6%)

Georgia vs Alabama Point Spread

Alabama is a 2.5-point underdog against Georgia. Alabama is -106 to cover the spread, and Georgia is -114.

Georgia vs Alabama Over/Under

The over/under for the Georgia versus Alabama matchup on Dec. 6 has been set at 47.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Georgia vs Alabama Moneyline

Georgia is the favorite, -138 on the moneyline, while Alabama is a +115 underdog.

Georgia vs. Alabama Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Georgia 32.3 34 16.7 12 53.0 12 Alabama 33.3 26 16.5 11 51.0 12

Georgia vs. Alabama Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Georgia vs. Alabama analysis on FanDuel Research.