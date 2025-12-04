2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Thursday 12/4/25

Whether it's moneylines, goal props, or who lights the lamp, there are plenty of ways to bet on NHL action all season. It's a long 82-game campaign, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Today's Best NHL Bets and Player Props

Pittsburgh Penguins at Tampa Bay Lightning

The five-on-five numbers for these two teams push me toward the Tampa Bay Lightning to win by multiple goals today.

At five on five, Tampa Bay has notched the third-most expected goals (xG) for per game this season (3.0). They look even better if we narrow it to just the past 10 games. In that span, the Lightning have generated the most xG per game in the NHL (3.2).

On the flip side, the Pittsburgh Penguins have given up the ninth-most xG against per game (2.7). The Pens have been defeated in four of their last six away games and in six of their last 10 games overall.

Tampa Bay has won seven of its past eight contests, with six of the seven wins coming by multiple goals. They're flying, and given the edge they'll have at five on five today, I'm backing them to cover the puck line.

Chicago Blackhawks at Los Angeles Kings

Even when the Chicago Blackhawks were getting good results earlier this season, their underlying metrics weren't pretty. They've started to get the results they deserve, losing six of their past seven games, and it puts the Los Angeles Kings in a nice spot tonight.

LA is far from an offensive power, but they should have success against a Chicago squad that has surrendered the sixth-most xG per match at five on five this season (2.8). Chicago has allowed a whopping 25 goals over its last six games.

The really worrying part about the Blackhawks' poor run is that most of it has come at home as five of their last seven games have been in the Windy City. Tonight's clash with the Kings is the second bout of a four-game road trip, the first of which was a 4-3 defeat against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Anze Kopitar can take advantage of the friendly matchup. He centers LA's first line and skates on the Kings' top power play. He's totaled five goals and nine assists in 22 games, producing a point in two straight.

With Kopitar in good form and facing a struggling 'Hawks team, him to record a point at -138 odds is my favorite bet of the night.

