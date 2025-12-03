Texas Tech vs BYU Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Championship Game 2025

The Texas Tech Red Raiders versus the BYU Cougars is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas Tech vs BYU Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Texas Tech: (-549) | BYU: (+410)

Texas Tech: (-549) | BYU: (+410) Spread: Texas Tech: -12.5 (-115) | BYU: +12.5 (-105)

Texas Tech: -12.5 (-115) | BYU: +12.5 (-105) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Texas Tech vs BYU Betting Trends

Texas Tech has beaten the spread 11 times in 12 games.

Against the spread as 12.5-point or better favorites, Texas Tech is 9-0.

This year, five of Texas Tech's 12 games have hit the over.

BYU's record against the spread in 2025 is 9-3-0.

BYU has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 12.5-point underdog or more this year.

BYU has seen six of its 12 games go over the point total.

Texas Tech vs BYU Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Raiders win (77.3%)

Texas Tech vs BYU Point Spread

Texas Tech is favored by 12.5 points (-115 to cover) in this matchup. BYU, the underdog, is -105.

Texas Tech vs BYU Over/Under

An over/under of 49.5 has been set for Texas Tech-BYU on Dec. 6, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Texas Tech vs BYU Moneyline

The Texas Tech vs BYU moneyline has Texas Tech as a -549 favorite, while BYU is a +410 underdog.

Texas Tech vs. BYU Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Texas Tech 43.2 3 11.3 3 55.1 12 BYU 34.0 22 17.8 14 50.2 12

Texas Tech vs. BYU Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Stadium: AT&T Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Texas Tech vs. BYU analysis on FanDuel Research.