Ohio State vs Indiana Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Championship Game 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Ohio State vs Indiana Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Ohio State: (-190) | Indiana: (+160)

Ohio State: (-190) | Indiana: (+160) Spread: Ohio State: -4.5 (-105) | Indiana: +4.5 (-115)

Ohio State: -4.5 (-105) | Indiana: +4.5 (-115) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Ohio State vs Indiana Betting Trends

Ohio State has beaten the spread 10 times in 12 games.

Ohio State owns an ATS record of 9-2 as 4.5-point or greater favorites.

This season, four of Ohio State's 12 games have hit the over.

Indiana has beaten the spread seven times in 12 games.

Indiana has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been eight Indiana games (out of 12) that went over the total this year.

Ohio State vs Indiana Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buckeyes win (58%)

Ohio State vs Indiana Point Spread

Ohio State is favored by 4.5 points over Indiana. Ohio State is -105 to cover the spread, with Indiana being -115.

Ohio State vs Indiana Over/Under

The over/under for Ohio State-Indiana on Dec. 6 is 47.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Ohio State vs Indiana Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Indiana-Ohio State, Indiana is the underdog at +160, and Ohio State is -190.

Ohio State vs. Indiana Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Ohio State 37.0 13 7.8 1 48.8 12 Indiana 44.3 2 10.9 2 51.4 12

Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

