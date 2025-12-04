Ohio State vs Indiana Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big Ten Championship Game 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Ohio State vs Indiana Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Ohio State: (-190) | Indiana: (+160)
- Spread: Ohio State: -4.5 (-105) | Indiana: +4.5 (-115)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Ohio State vs Indiana Betting Trends
- Ohio State has beaten the spread 10 times in 12 games.
- Ohio State owns an ATS record of 9-2 as 4.5-point or greater favorites.
- This season, four of Ohio State's 12 games have hit the over.
- Indiana has beaten the spread seven times in 12 games.
- Indiana has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 4.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- There have been eight Indiana games (out of 12) that went over the total this year.
Ohio State vs Indiana Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Buckeyes win (58%)
Ohio State vs Indiana Point Spread
Ohio State is favored by 4.5 points over Indiana. Ohio State is -105 to cover the spread, with Indiana being -115.
Ohio State vs Indiana Over/Under
The over/under for Ohio State-Indiana on Dec. 6 is 47.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.
Ohio State vs Indiana Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Indiana-Ohio State, Indiana is the underdog at +160, and Ohio State is -190.
Ohio State vs. Indiana Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Ohio State
|37.0
|13
|7.8
|1
|48.8
|12
|Indiana
|44.3
|2
|10.9
|2
|51.4
|12
Ohio State vs. Indiana Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, December 6, 2025
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium
