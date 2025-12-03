North Texas vs Tulane Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Championship Game 2025
The North Texas Mean Green are among the college football squads busy on Friday, versus the Tulane Green Wave.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
North Texas vs Tulane Odds & Spread
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: North Texas: (-136) | Tulane: (+116)
- Spread: North Texas: -2.5 (-110) | Tulane: +2.5 (-110)
- Total: 66.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
North Texas vs Tulane Betting Trends
- North Texas' record against the spread is 10-2-0.
- As 2.5-point favorites or more, North Texas is 10-2 against the spread.
- This season, nine of North Texas' 12 games have hit the over.
- Tulane has six wins in 12 contests against the spread this season.
- Tulane has won once ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.
- This year, four of Tulane's 12 games have gone over the point total.
North Texas vs Tulane Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mean Green win (66.3%)
North Texas vs Tulane Point Spread
Tulane is listed as an underdog by 2.5 points (-110 odds), and North Texas, the favorite, is -110 to cover.
North Texas vs Tulane Over/Under
A total of 66.5 points has been set for the North Texas-Tulane game on Dec. 5, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
North Texas vs Tulane Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for North Texas-Tulane, North Texas is the favorite at -136, and Tulane is +116.
North Texas vs. Tulane Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|North Texas
|46.8
|1
|24.2
|65
|61.8
|12
|Tulane
|28.7
|61
|22.8
|51
|53.0
|12
North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info
- Game day: Friday, December 5, 2025
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Stadium: Yulman Stadium
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Check out even more in-depth North Texas vs. Tulane analysis on FanDuel Research.