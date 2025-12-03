North Texas vs Tulane Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for AAC Championship Game 2025

The North Texas Mean Green are among the college football squads busy on Friday, versus the Tulane Green Wave.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

North Texas vs Tulane Odds & Spread

Moneyline: North Texas: (-136) | Tulane: (+116)

North Texas: (-136) | Tulane: (+116) Spread: North Texas: -2.5 (-110) | Tulane: +2.5 (-110)

North Texas: -2.5 (-110) | Tulane: +2.5 (-110) Total: 66.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

North Texas vs Tulane Betting Trends

North Texas' record against the spread is 10-2-0.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, North Texas is 10-2 against the spread.

This season, nine of North Texas' 12 games have hit the over.

Tulane has six wins in 12 contests against the spread this season.

Tulane has won once ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

This year, four of Tulane's 12 games have gone over the point total.

North Texas vs Tulane Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mean Green win (66.3%)

North Texas vs Tulane Point Spread

Tulane is listed as an underdog by 2.5 points (-110 odds), and North Texas, the favorite, is -110 to cover.

North Texas vs Tulane Over/Under

A total of 66.5 points has been set for the North Texas-Tulane game on Dec. 5, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

North Texas vs Tulane Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for North Texas-Tulane, North Texas is the favorite at -136, and Tulane is +116.

North Texas vs. Tulane Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games North Texas 46.8 1 24.2 65 61.8 12 Tulane 28.7 61 22.8 51 53.0 12

North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info

Game day: Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Stadium: Yulman Stadium

