3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Thursday 12/4/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Golden State Warriors at Philadelphia 76ers

The Golden State Warriors just played at home on Tuesday night and had to travel across the country for today's game at the Philadelphia 76ers. That's one of a few reasons I'm into the under.

The biggest reason is that both of these offenses have been bad lately. Over the past 10 games, Golden State is 18th in offensive rating while the Sixers are 29th.

In addition to that, their defenses haven't been pretty darn solid, with the Dubs ranking sixth in defensive rating over the last 10 and Philly checking in 12th.

Also, Stephen Curry is out while Jimmy Butler is questionable. Focusing on just Steph since it seems like Butler may be able to play, the absence of Curry is a massive blow to the Warriors' offense. With Steph on the court, Golden State scores 119.4 points per 100 possessions. With Curry off the floor, the Warriors produce 108.9 points per 100 possessions.

The combination of a travel-drained Warriors squad missing its best player and two quality defenses facing off is enough to push me toward the under.

Utah Jazz at Brooklyn Nets

Ace Bailey's production has jumped in a big way since a move to the starting lineup, and he has a dope matchup tonight against the Brooklyn Nets

Bailey has started 11 straight games, and in those starts, he's averaging 13.8 points per game while taking an average of 10.4 shots, including 5.6 three-point tries. That's way up from his output as a reserve -- averages of 5.9 points, 6.6 shots and 2.1 three-point attempts.

Bailey has topped 12.5 points in five of his previous seven games.

Ace can cook versus the Nets. Brooklyn is 28th in defensive rating and is permitting the second-most points per game to SGs (25.4).

The game environment should help, too, as we have a high total (232.5) and close spread (4.5). Both teams are in the bottom three in defensive rating. The game shapes up as a back-and-forth shootout.

Also, I don't mind taking a shot at Bailey to be the game's highest scorer at his long shot +3500 odds. While it's obviously unlikely, Bailey has netted at least 19 points in four of his 11 games as a starter, and if he can get hot from three, he may be able to challenge for top scorer in a market where the two favorites -- Lauri Markkanen (+135) and Michael Porter Jr. (+165) -- don't scare me too much.

Minnesota Timberwolves at New Orleans Pelicans

Centers are torching the New Orleans Pelicans this season, putting Rudy Gobert in a spot to feast.

The Pels are allowing the sixth-most points per game to centers (24.3) as well as the sixth-most rebounds per night to the position (15.5). They're just terrible defensively overall, too, ranking next to last in defensive rating.

Gobert is listed at -215 to score 10+ points and -240 to get 10+ boards. He just rocked the Pelicans for a 26-point, 12-rebound double-double last time out. While we shouldn't expect that kind of scoring outburst today, Gobert has a double-double in three of his past five games against the Pels.

I like these plus-money odds for him to do it once more.

