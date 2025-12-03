James Madison vs Troy Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Sun Belt Championship Game 2025

The James Madison Dukes are among the college football squads busy on Friday, up against the Troy Trojans.

James Madison vs Troy Odds & Spread

Moneyline: James Madison: (-3030) | Troy: (+1300)

James Madison: (-3030) | Troy: (+1300) Spread: James Madison: -23.5 (-106) | Troy: +23.5 (-114)

James Madison: -23.5 (-106) | Troy: +23.5 (-114) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

James Madison vs Troy Betting Trends

Against the spread, James Madison is 8-4-0 this year.

James Madison has covered every time (2-0) as a 23.5-point favorite or greater this season.

This year, six of James Madison's 12 games have hit the over.

Troy's record against the spread in 2025 is 8-4-0.

Troy is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 23.5-point underdog or more this season.

There have been five Troy games (out of 12) that hit the over this season.

James Madison vs Troy Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dukes win (97.4%)

James Madison vs Troy Point Spread

James Madison is a 23.5-point favorite against Troy. James Madison is -106 to cover the spread, and Troy is -114.

James Madison vs Troy Over/Under

The James Madison-Troy matchup on Dec. 5 has been given an over/under of 47.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

James Madison vs Troy Moneyline

The James Madison vs Troy moneyline has James Madison as a -3030 favorite, while Troy is a +1300 underdog.

James Madison vs. Troy Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games James Madison 37.8 10 16.0 10 51.4 12 Troy 25.2 86 23.9 63 49.8 12

James Madison vs. Troy Game Info

Game day: Friday, December 5, 2025

Friday, December 5, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field

