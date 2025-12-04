Virginia vs Duke Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Championship Game 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Virginia Cavaliers face the Duke Blue Devils.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Virginia vs Duke Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Virginia: (-166) | Duke: (+138)

Virginia: (-166) | Duke: (+138) Spread: Virginia: -3.5 (-110) | Duke: +3.5 (-110)

Virginia: -3.5 (-110) | Duke: +3.5 (-110) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Virginia vs Duke Betting Trends

Virginia has beaten the spread eight times in 12 games.

As 3.5-point favorites or more, Virginia is 5-3 against the spread.

Virginia has played 12 games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.

Duke's record against the spread in 2025 is 6-6-0.

Duke has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.

Of 12 Duke games so far this year, nine have hit the over.

Virginia vs Duke Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cavaliers win (66.2%)

Virginia vs Duke Point Spread

Virginia is favored by 3.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Duke, the underdog, is -110.

Virginia vs Duke Over/Under

The Virginia-Duke game on Dec. 6 has been given an over/under of 57.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.

Virginia vs Duke Moneyline

Virginia is the favorite, -166 on the moneyline, while Duke is a +138 underdog.

Virginia vs. Duke Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Virginia 33.2 27 20.0 24 54.3 12 Duke 34.6 19 29.4 97 55.8 12

Virginia vs. Duke Game Info

Game day: Saturday, December 6, 2025

Saturday, December 6, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Virginia vs. Duke analysis on FanDuel Research.