Virginia vs Duke Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for ACC Championship Game 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Virginia Cavaliers face the Duke Blue Devils.
Virginia vs Duke Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Virginia: (-166) | Duke: (+138)
- Spread: Virginia: -3.5 (-110) | Duke: +3.5 (-110)
- Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Virginia vs Duke Betting Trends
- Virginia has beaten the spread eight times in 12 games.
- As 3.5-point favorites or more, Virginia is 5-3 against the spread.
- Virginia has played 12 games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.
- Duke's record against the spread in 2025 is 6-6-0.
- Duke has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Of 12 Duke games so far this year, nine have hit the over.
Virginia vs Duke Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cavaliers win (66.2%)
Virginia vs Duke Point Spread
Virginia is favored by 3.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Duke, the underdog, is -110.
Virginia vs Duke Over/Under
The Virginia-Duke game on Dec. 6 has been given an over/under of 57.5 points. The over is -115 and the under is -105.
Virginia vs Duke Moneyline
Virginia is the favorite, -166 on the moneyline, while Duke is a +138 underdog.
Virginia vs. Duke Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Virginia
|33.2
|27
|20.0
|24
|54.3
|12
|Duke
|34.6
|19
|29.4
|97
|55.8
|12
Virginia vs. Duke Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, December 6, 2025
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ABC
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
