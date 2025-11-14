FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 11 NFL Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 11 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 11 game.

Week 11 Any Time TD Picks

Commanders vs. Dolphins

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Zach Ertz

Bears at Vikings

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
D'Andre Swift

Packers at Giants

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Dontayvion Wicks

Panthers at Falcons

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Tyler Allgeier

Chargers at Jaguars

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Quentin Johnston

Bengals at Steelers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
DK Metcalf

Buccaneers at Bills

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Tez Johnson

Texans at Titans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Nico Collins

Seahawks at Rams

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Zach Charbonnet

49ers at Cardinals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
George Kittle

Chiefs at Broncos

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Troy Franklin

Ravens at Browns

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Mark Andrews

Lions at Eagles

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jameson Williams

Cowboys at Raiders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
George Pickens

