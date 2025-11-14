Best Any Time Touchdown Bets for Every Week 11 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Minty Bets and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 11 game.

Week 11 Any Time TD Picks

Commanders vs. Dolphins

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Zach Ertz +185 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bears at Vikings

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer D'Andre Swift +145 View more odds in Sportsbook

Packers at Giants

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Dontayvion Wicks +300 View more odds in Sportsbook

Panthers at Falcons

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tyler Allgeier +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chargers at Jaguars

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Quentin Johnston +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bengals at Steelers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer DK Metcalf +120 View more odds in Sportsbook

Buccaneers at Bills

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tez Johnson +290 View more odds in Sportsbook

Texans at Titans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Nico Collins +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Seahawks at Rams

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Zach Charbonnet +145 View more odds in Sportsbook

49ers at Cardinals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer George Kittle +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chiefs at Broncos

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Troy Franklin +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Ravens at Browns

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Mark Andrews +185 View more odds in Sportsbook

Lions at Eagles

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jameson Williams +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cowboys at Raiders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer George Pickens +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

