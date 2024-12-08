Bengals vs Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 14 Monday Night Football

The Cincinnati Bengals are among the NFL teams playing on Monday, versus the Dallas Cowboys.

Bengals vs Cowboys Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bengals win (60.7%)

Bengals vs Cowboys Point Spread

The Bengals are 5.5-point favorites against the Cowboys. The Bengals are -108 to cover the spread, while the Cowboys are -112 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Bengals vs Cowboys Over/Under

The over/under for the Bengals versus Cowboys game on Dec. 9 has been set at 49.5, with -108 odds on the over and -112 odds on the under.

Bengals vs Cowboys Moneyline

Cincinnati is a -240 favorite on the moneyline, while Dallas is a +198 underdog at home.

Bengals vs Cowboys Betting Trends

Cincinnati has six wins in 12 games against the spread this season.

The Bengals have an ATS record of 3-2 as 5.5-point favorites or more.

This season, nine of the Bengals' 12 games have gone over the point total.

The Cowboys have covered the spread four times in 12 games.

Dallas has won once ATS (1-3) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this season.

The Cowboys have seen eight of their 12 games go over the point total.

Bengals vs Cowboys Odds & Spread

Moneyline: CIN: (-240) | DAL: (+198)

CIN: (-240) | DAL: (+198) Spread: CIN: -5.5 (-108) | DAL: +5.5 (-112)

CIN: -5.5 (-108) | DAL: +5.5 (-112) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

