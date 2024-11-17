Baylor vs Tarleton State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 17

The Baylor Bears (2-1) face the Tarleton State Texans (1-3) on November 17, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Baylor vs. Tarleton State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Arena: Foster Pavilion

Baylor vs. Tarleton State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Baylor win (89.7%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Baylor (-28.5) versus Tarleton State on Sunday. The total has been set at 144.5 points for this game.

Baylor vs. Tarleton State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Baylor went 20-14-0 ATS last season.

Tarleton State put together an 18-9-0 record against the spread last year.

The Bears covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 11 times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered five times in nine opportunities in road games.

The Texans' winning percentage against the spread at home was .600 (6-4-0) last season. On the road, it was .667 (10-4-0).

Baylor vs. Tarleton State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Baylor was favored on the moneyline 22 total times last season. It finished 19-3 in those games.

The Bears never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -33333 or shorter.

Last season, Tarleton State won eight out of the 14 games, or 57.1%, in which it was the underdog.

The Texans were not a bigger underdog last season than the +4000 moneyline set for this game.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives Baylor a 99.7% chance to win.

Baylor vs. Tarleton State Head-to-Head Comparison

The 31.1 rebounds per game the Texans averaged ranked 241st in the country. Their opponents recorded 31.6 per contest.

The Texans ranked 157th in college basketball by averaging 95.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively were 61st in college basketball, allowing 88.8 points per 100 possessions.

