Baker Mayfield Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has a matchup against the 30th-ranked pass defense in the league (326 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday at 7:15 PM ET.

Thinking about Mayfield for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Eagles? We've got stats and information for you below.

Thinking about playing Mayfield this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Mayfield vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

7:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.71

14.71 Projected Passing Yards: 227.35

227.35 Projected Passing TDs: 1.39

1.39 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.99

16.99 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

With 34.4 fantasy points this season (17.2 per game), Mayfield is the 26th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 45th among all players.

In two games this season, Mayfield has compiled 490 passing yards (47-of-68) with three passing TDs and zero picks, leading to 34.4 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 28 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Last week against the Chicago Bears, Mayfield completed 76.5% of his passes for 317 yards, with one touchdown and zero interceptions with 17 rushing yards on the ground, good for 18.4 fantasy points.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has conceded over 300 yards passing to two players this year.

The Eagles have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

Philadelphia has allowed two players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Eagles have allowed two players to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Philadelphia has given up over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

A total of Five players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Eagles this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Philadelphia this year.

No player has recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Eagles this year.

Philadelphia has not given up a rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Baker Mayfield? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.