Baker Mayfield Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet the Los Angeles Chargers and their eighth-ranked pass defense (206.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Is Mayfield a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Chargers? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Mayfield vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: December 15, 2024

December 15, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.8

15.8 Projected Passing Yards: 240.21

240.21 Projected Passing TDs: 1.55

1.55 Projected Rushing Yards: 13.91

13.91 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Mayfield Fantasy Performance

With 259.2 fantasy points this season (19.9 per game), Mayfield is the sixth-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks seventh among all players.

During his last three games, Mayfield has piled up 824 passing yards (63-of-92) for four passing TDs with four picks, leading to 47.9 fantasy points (16.0 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed 49 yards rushing on nine carries with one touchdown.

Mayfield has posted 74.8 fantasy points (15.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 1,140 yards on 104-of-152 passing, with seven touchdowns and four picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 72 rushing yards on 16 carries with one TD.

The peak of Mayfield's fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst against the Washington Commanders, a matchup in which he put up 29.7 fantasy points -- 24-of-30 (80%), 289 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 21 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Baker Mayfield delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (8.5 points) in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, throwing for 163 yards and one touchdown with one pick.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has given up over 300 yards passing to one player this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chargers this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Los Angeles has given up more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Chargers have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Los Angeles has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

Three players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Chargers this season.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one TD against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have not allowed two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

Want more data and analysis on Baker Mayfield? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.