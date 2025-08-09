Baker Mayfield 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield was fourth among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 365.8. Going into 2025, he is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Baker Mayfield Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Mayfield's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 365.8 4 4 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 298.8 5 5

Baker Mayfield 2024 Game-by-Game

Mayfield picked up 34.6 fantasy points -- 27-of-32 (84.4%), 359 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game of the season (Week 17 versus the Carolina Panthers). See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Commanders 29.7 24-for-30 289 4 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 18.8 12-for-19 185 1 1 1 Week 3 Broncos 8.5 25-for-33 163 1 1 0 Week 4 Eagles 28.9 30-for-47 347 2 0 1 Week 5 @Falcons 23.4 19-for-24 180 3 0 0 Week 6 @Saints 25.9 24-for-36 325 4 3 0 Week 7 Ravens 27.0 31-for-45 370 3 2 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers Receiving Corps

Mayfield put up a strong stat line last year of 4,500 passing yards with a 71.4% completion rate (407-of-570), 41 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, and an average of 264.7 yards per game. Below is a glance at how several of Mayfield's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Mike Evans 110 74 1004 11 15 Cade Otton 87 59 600 4 14 Chris Godwin 62 50 576 5 6

