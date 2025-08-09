Baker Mayfield 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield was fourth among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 365.8. Going into 2025, he is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Baker Mayfield Key Fantasy Stats
Check out Mayfield's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|365.8
|4
|4
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|298.8
|5
|5
Baker Mayfield 2024 Game-by-Game
Mayfield picked up 34.6 fantasy points -- 27-of-32 (84.4%), 359 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game of the season (Week 17 versus the Carolina Panthers). See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Commanders
|29.7
|24-for-30
|289
|4
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|18.8
|12-for-19
|185
|1
|1
|1
|Week 3
|Broncos
|8.5
|25-for-33
|163
|1
|1
|0
|Week 4
|Eagles
|28.9
|30-for-47
|347
|2
|0
|1
|Week 5
|@Falcons
|23.4
|19-for-24
|180
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Saints
|25.9
|24-for-36
|325
|4
|3
|0
|Week 7
|Ravens
|27.0
|31-for-45
|370
|3
|2
|0
Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers Receiving Corps
Mayfield put up a strong stat line last year of 4,500 passing yards with a 71.4% completion rate (407-of-570), 41 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, and an average of 264.7 yards per game. Below is a glance at how several of Mayfield's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Mike Evans
|110
|74
|1004
|11
|15
|Cade Otton
|87
|59
|600
|4
|14
|Chris Godwin
|62
|50
|576
|5
|6
