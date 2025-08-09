FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Baker Mayfield 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield was fourth among all NFL quarterbacks in fantasy points, with 365.8. Going into 2025, he is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Baker Mayfield Key Fantasy Stats

Check out Mayfield's fantasy outlook for 2025 per 2024 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points365.844
2025 Projected Fantasy Points298.855

Baker Mayfield 2024 Game-by-Game

Mayfield picked up 34.6 fantasy points -- 27-of-32 (84.4%), 359 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs -- in his best game of the season (Week 17 versus the Carolina Panthers). See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Pass Comp/Att
Pass Yards
Pass TDs
INTs
Rush TDs
Week 1Commanders29.724-for-30289400
Week 2@Lions18.812-for-19185111
Week 3Broncos8.525-for-33163110
Week 4Eagles28.930-for-47347201
Week 5@Falcons23.419-for-24180300
Week 6@Saints25.924-for-36325430
Week 7Ravens27.031-for-45370320

Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers Receiving Corps

Mayfield put up a strong stat line last year of 4,500 passing yards with a 71.4% completion rate (407-of-570), 41 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, and an average of 264.7 yards per game. Below is a glance at how several of Mayfield's potential targets for the upcoming slate performed in 2024:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Mike Evans1107410041115
Cade Otton8759600414
Chris Godwin625057656

Want more data and analysis on Baker Mayfield? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

