NHL

Avalanche vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Stars Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (40-24-3) vs. Dallas Stars (42-21-2)
  • Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-140)Stars (+116)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (53.2%)

Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). Dallas, the underdog, is -215.

Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Avalanche-Stars on March 16, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Avalanche, Dallas is the underdog at +116, and Colorado is -140 playing at home.

