NHL
Avalanche vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16
The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars.
Avalanche vs Stars Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (40-24-3) vs. Dallas Stars (42-21-2)
- Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: TNT
Avalanche vs Stars Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-140)
|Stars (+116)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (53.2%)
Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). Dallas, the underdog, is -215.
Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Avalanche-Stars on March 16, with the over being -138 and the under +112.
Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Avalanche, Dallas is the underdog at +116, and Colorado is -140 playing at home.