Avalanche vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 16

The Sunday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Dallas Stars.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Stars Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (40-24-3) vs. Dallas Stars (42-21-2)

Date: Sunday, March 16, 2025

Sunday, March 16, 2025 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Stars Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-140) Stars (+116) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Stars Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (53.2%)

Avalanche vs Stars Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals (+172 to cover). Dallas, the underdog, is -215.

Avalanche vs Stars Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Avalanche-Stars on March 16, with the over being -138 and the under +112.

Avalanche vs Stars Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Avalanche, Dallas is the underdog at +116, and Colorado is -140 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!