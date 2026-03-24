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NHL

Avalanche vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Avalanche vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

The NHL's Tuesday schedule includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Penguins Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (46-13-10) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (35-19-16)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-156)Penguins (+130)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Penguins win (50.8%)

Avalanche vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -188 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +152.

Avalanche vs Penguins Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Penguins on March 24, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Avalanche vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Avalanche, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +130, and Colorado is -156 playing on the road.

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