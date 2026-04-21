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NHL

Avalanche vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Avalanche vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 2

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Los Angeles Kings.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Kings Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Los Angeles Kings (35-27-20)
  • Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-295)Kings (+235)5.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (69.1%)

Avalanche vs Kings Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Kings. The Avalanche are -115 to cover the spread, and the Kings are -105.

Avalanche vs Kings Over/Under

  • The Avalanche-Kings matchup on April 21 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Avalanche vs Kings Moneyline

  • Colorado is the favorite, -295 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +235 underdog on the road.

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