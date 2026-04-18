Avalanche vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Los Angeles Kings in NHL action on Sunday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Kings Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Los Angeles Kings (35-27-20)

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: TNT

Avalanche vs Kings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-265) Kings (+215) 5.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Kings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (66.1%)

Avalanche vs Kings Puck Line

The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-114 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is -106.

Avalanche vs Kings Over/Under

Avalanche versus Kings on April 19 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.

Avalanche vs Kings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Kings, Colorado is the favorite at -265, and Los Angeles is +215 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!