NHL
Avalanche vs Kings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Los Angeles Kings in NHL action on Sunday.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Avalanche vs Kings Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Los Angeles Kings (35-27-20)
- Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: TNT
Avalanche vs Kings Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-265)
|Kings (+215)
|5.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Kings Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (66.1%)
Avalanche vs Kings Puck Line
- The Kings are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-114 to cover). And Colorado, the favorite, is -106.
Avalanche vs Kings Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Kings on April 19 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.
Avalanche vs Kings Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Avalanche-Kings, Colorado is the favorite at -265, and Los Angeles is +215 playing on the road.