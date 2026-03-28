NHL
Avalanche vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 28
The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL squads playing on Saturday, versus the Winnipeg Jets.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Avalanche vs Jets Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (48-13-10) vs. Winnipeg Jets (30-30-12)
- Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Jets Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-275)
|Jets (+220)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Jets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (67.6%)
Avalanche vs Jets Puck Line
- The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Avalanche are -105 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -115.
Avalanche vs Jets Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Jets on March 28, with the over being +112 and the under -138.
Avalanche vs Jets Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +220 underdog on the road.