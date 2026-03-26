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NHL

Avalanche vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Avalanche vs Jets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

The NHL schedule on Thursday includes the Colorado Avalanche facing the Winnipeg Jets.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Avalanche vs Jets Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (47-13-10) vs. Winnipeg Jets (30-29-12)
  • Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Canada Life Centre -- Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Jets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-196)Jets (+162)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (59.6%)

Avalanche vs Jets Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are 1.5-goal favorites against the Jets. The Avalanche are +128 to cover the spread, and the Jets are -160.

Avalanche vs Jets Over/Under

  • Avalanche versus Jets, on March 26, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +110 and the under -134.

Avalanche vs Jets Moneyline

  • Colorado is the favorite, -196 on the moneyline, while Winnipeg is a +162 underdog despite being at home.

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