Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 27
The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL teams in action on Wednesday, up against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (12-10) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (14-6-2)
- Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: TNT
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-160)
|Golden Knights (+132)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (52.6%)
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Golden Knights are -180 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +146.
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- The over/under for the Avalanche versus Golden Knights game on November 27 has been set at 6.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.
Avalanche vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Vegas is the underdog, +132 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -160 favorite at home.