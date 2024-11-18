menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 18

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Flyers Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (9-9) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-8-2)
  • Date: Monday, November 18, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Avalanche vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-172)Flyers (+142)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (64.4%)

Avalanche vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +144 to cover the spread, with the Flyers being -178.

Avalanche vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Avalanche versus Flyers game on November 18 has been set at 6.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Avalanche, Philadelphia is the underdog at +142, and Colorado is -172 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup