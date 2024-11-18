Avalanche vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for November 18

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Avalanche vs Flyers Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (9-9) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-8-2)

Date: Monday, November 18, 2024

Monday, November 18, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: NHL Network

Avalanche vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-172) Flyers (+142) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (64.4%)

Avalanche vs Flyers Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +144 to cover the spread, with the Flyers being -178.

Avalanche vs Flyers Over/Under

The over/under for the Avalanche versus Flyers game on November 18 has been set at 6.5, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Avalanche vs Flyers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Avalanche, Philadelphia is the underdog at +142, and Colorado is -172 playing on the road.

