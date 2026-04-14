Avalanche vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 14

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Flames Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (53-16-11) vs. Calgary Flames (33-38-9)

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-152) Flames (+126) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Avalanche win (60.8%)

Avalanche vs Flames Puck Line

The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Avalanche. The Flames are -188 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +152.

Avalanche vs Flames Over/Under

The over/under for Avalanche-Flames on April 14 is 6.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.

Avalanche vs Flames Moneyline

Colorado is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +126 underdog despite being at home.

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