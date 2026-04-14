NHL
Avalanche vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 14
The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Calgary Flames in NHL action on Tuesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Avalanche vs Flames Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (53-16-11) vs. Calgary Flames (33-38-9)
- Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Flames Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-152)
|Flames (+126)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Flames Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (60.8%)
Avalanche vs Flames Puck Line
- The Flames are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home versus the Avalanche. The Flames are -188 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are +152.
Avalanche vs Flames Over/Under
- The over/under for Avalanche-Flames on April 14 is 6.5. The over is -106, and the under is -114.
Avalanche vs Flames Moneyline
- Colorado is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Calgary is a +126 underdog despite being at home.