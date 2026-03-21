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NHL

Avalanche vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Avalanche vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 22

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Washington Capitals.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Capitals Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (45-13-10) vs. Washington Capitals (35-27-8)
  • Date: Sunday, March 22, 2026
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Avalanche vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-154)Capitals (+128)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (51.3%)

Avalanche vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +164 to cover the spread, with the Capitals being -205.

Avalanche vs Capitals Over/Under

  • Avalanche versus Capitals on March 22 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +104 and the under -128.

Avalanche vs Capitals Moneyline

  • The Avalanche vs Capitals moneyline has Colorado as a -154 favorite, while Washington is a +128 underdog at home.

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