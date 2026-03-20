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NHL

Avalanche vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Avalanche vs Blackhawks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 20

On Friday in the NHL, the Colorado Avalanche are playing the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (44-13-10) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (26-30-12)
  • Date: Friday, March 20, 2026
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-300)Blackhawks (+240)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (70.8%)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Blackhawks are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Avalanche. The Blackhawks are -108 to cover the spread, and the Avalanche are -114.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Blackhawks on March 20, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Chicago is the underdog, +240 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a -300 favorite despite being on the road.

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