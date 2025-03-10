Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (38-24-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (20-35-9)

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Monday, March 10, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-429) Blackhawks (+330) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (67.3%)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blackhawks. The Avalanche are -168 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are +136.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Over/Under

The over/under for Avalanche-Blackhawks on March 10 is 6.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Avalanche, Chicago is the underdog at +330, and Colorado is -429 playing at home.

