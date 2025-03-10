FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Chicago Blackhawks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (38-24-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (20-35-9)
  • Date: Monday, March 10, 2025
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-429)Blackhawks (+330)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (67.3%)

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blackhawks. The Avalanche are -168 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are +136.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Avalanche-Blackhawks on March 10 is 6.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.

Avalanche vs Blackhawks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Avalanche, Chicago is the underdog at +330, and Colorado is -429 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup