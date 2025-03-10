NHL
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10
The Monday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Chicago Blackhawks.
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (38-24-2) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (20-35-9)
- Date: Monday, March 10, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-429)
|Blackhawks (+330)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Avalanche win (67.3%)
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals against the Blackhawks. The Avalanche are -168 to cover the spread, while the Blackhawks are +136.
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Over/Under
- The over/under for Avalanche-Blackhawks on March 10 is 6.5. The over is -108, and the under is -112.
Avalanche vs Blackhawks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Blackhawks-Avalanche, Chicago is the underdog at +330, and Colorado is -429 playing at home.