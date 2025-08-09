Austin Ekeler 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2025 season, Austin Ekeler is the 45th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Washington Commanders player was 36th among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 97.3. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Austin Ekeler Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Ekeler's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2024 Fantasy Points 97.3 151 36 2025 Projected Fantasy Points 128.2 87 30

Austin Ekeler 2024 Game-by-Game

Ekeler picked up 17.1 fantasy points -- 13 carries, 44 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 10 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Targets Receptions Rec TDs Scrimmage Yards Week 1 @Buccaneers 6.2 2 10 0 4 4 0 62 Week 2 Giants 8.5 8 38 0 3 3 0 85 Week 3 @Bengals 11.7 3 35 1 2 2 0 57 Week 5 Browns 9.7 6 67 0 2 2 0 97 Week 6 @Ravens 6.8 9 21 0 5 4 0 68 Week 7 Panthers 2.0 4 17 0 2 2 0 20 Week 8 Bears 5.8 7 52 0 3 2 0 58 View Full Table ChevronDown

Austin Ekeler vs. Other Commanders Rushers

The Commanders, who ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 50.0% of the time while running the ball 50.0% of the time. Here's a glance at how Ekeler's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 77 367 4 20 4.8 Jayden Daniels 148 891 6 37 6.0 Brian Robinson Jr. 187 799 8 41 4.3 Jeremy McNichols 55 261 4 12 4.7

