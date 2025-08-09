FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Austin Ekeler 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive

Austin Ekeler 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook

Heading into the 2025 season, Austin Ekeler is the 45th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Washington Commanders player was 36th among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 97.3. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.

Austin Ekeler Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Ekeler's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2024 Fantasy Points97.315136
2025 Projected Fantasy Points128.28730

Austin Ekeler 2024 Game-by-Game

Ekeler picked up 17.1 fantasy points -- 13 carries, 44 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 10 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
Week 1@Buccaneers6.2210044062
Week 2Giants8.5838033085
Week 3@Bengals11.7335122057
Week 5Browns9.7667022097
Week 6@Ravens6.8921054068
Week 7Panthers2.0417022020
Week 8Bears5.8752032058

Austin Ekeler vs. Other Commanders Rushers

The Commanders, who ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 50.0% of the time while running the ball 50.0% of the time. Here's a glance at how Ekeler's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:

Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler773674204.8
Jayden Daniels1488916376.0
Brian Robinson Jr.1877998414.3
Jeremy McNichols552614124.7

Want more data and analysis on Austin Ekeler? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

