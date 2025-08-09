Austin Ekeler 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
Heading into the 2025 season, Austin Ekeler is the 45th-ranked running back (by average fantasy draft position), after the Washington Commanders player was 36th among all RBs in fantasy points a year ago, with 97.3. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, see below.
Austin Ekeler Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Ekeler's fantasy outlook for 2025 based on 2024 numbers and this season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2024 Fantasy Points
|97.3
|151
|36
|2025 Projected Fantasy Points
|128.2
|87
|30
Austin Ekeler 2024 Game-by-Game
Ekeler picked up 17.1 fantasy points -- 13 carries, 44 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 10 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Carries
Rush Yards
Rush TDs
Targets
Receptions
Rec TDs
Scrimmage Yards
|Week 1
|@Buccaneers
|6.2
|2
|10
|0
|4
|4
|0
|62
|Week 2
|Giants
|8.5
|8
|38
|0
|3
|3
|0
|85
|Week 3
|@Bengals
|11.7
|3
|35
|1
|2
|2
|0
|57
|Week 5
|Browns
|9.7
|6
|67
|0
|2
|2
|0
|97
|Week 6
|@Ravens
|6.8
|9
|21
|0
|5
|4
|0
|68
|Week 7
|Panthers
|2.0
|4
|17
|0
|2
|2
|0
|20
|Week 8
|Bears
|5.8
|7
|52
|0
|3
|2
|0
|58
Austin Ekeler vs. Other Commanders Rushers
The Commanders, who ranked fifth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 50.0% of the time while running the ball 50.0% of the time. Here's a glance at how Ekeler's 2024 rushing numbers stack up against his Washington Commanders teammates:
Name
Attempts
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Attempts
Yards/Attempt
|Austin Ekeler
|77
|367
|4
|20
|4.8
|Jayden Daniels
|148
|891
|6
|37
|6.0
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|187
|799
|8
|41
|4.3
|Jeremy McNichols
|55
|261
|4
|12
|4.7
Want more data and analysis on Austin Ekeler? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.