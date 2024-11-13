Auburn vs Kent State Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 13

The Auburn Tigers (2-0) hit the court against the Kent State Golden Flashes (2-0) on November 13, 2024.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Auburn vs. Kent State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Game time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Arena: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Kent State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (96.8%)

Before you bet on Wednesday's Auburn-Kent State spread (Auburn -20.5) or total (146.5 points), read the betting trends and insights below.

Auburn vs. Kent State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn won 20 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Kent State compiled a 12-20-0 ATS record last year.

The Tigers covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games last season. They covered 10 times in 16 opportunities at home, and they covered five times in 10 opportunities in road games.

The Golden Flashes performed better against the spread on the road (4-9-0) than at home (3-10-0) last year.

Auburn vs. Kent State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn put together a 24-6 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 80% of those games).

The Tigers played as a moneyline favorite of -4545 or shorter in just one game last season, which they won.

Last season, Kent State was the underdog 11 times and won four, or 36.4%, of those games.

The Golden Flashes were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1600 moneyline set for this game.

Auburn has an implied moneyline win probability of 97.8% in this game.

Auburn vs. Kent State Head-to-Head Comparison

The Golden Flashes grabbed 30.7 rebounds per game (271st in college basketball) while allowing 29.6 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

The Golden Flashes ranked 134th in college basketball with 97.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 170th in college basketball defensively with 92.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

