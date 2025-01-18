Auburn vs Georgia Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

The Auburn Tigers (16-1, 4-0 SEC) hope to continue a nine-game win streak when they visit the Georgia Bulldogs (14-3, 2-2 SEC) on January 18, 2025 at Stegeman Coliseum.

Auburn vs. Georgia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Arena: Stegeman Coliseum

Auburn vs. Georgia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Auburn win (59.8%)

Take a look at these betting trends and insights before you bet on Saturday's Auburn-Georgia spread (Auburn -6.5) or over/under (146.5 points).

Auburn vs. Georgia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Auburn has covered 11 times in 17 chances against the spread this season.

Georgia has won nine games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

Auburn covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 69.2% of the time. That's more often than Georgia covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (33.3%).

The Tigers covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered 10 times in 16 opportunities at home, and they covered five times in 10 opportunities on the road.

The Bulldogs' winning percentage against the spread at home was .500 (9-9-0) last season. Away, it was .800 (8-2-0).

Auburn has one win against the spread in conference play this year.

Georgia has won twice against the spread in SEC action this year.

Auburn vs. Georgia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Auburn has been listed as the moneyline favorite 13 times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Tigers have yet to lose in 11 games when named as moneyline favorite of -245 or better.

Georgia has won 40% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (2-3).

The Bulldogs have a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Auburn has a 71% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Auburn vs. Georgia Head-to-Head Comparison

Auburn has a +351 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.6 points per game. It is putting up 86.6 points per game to rank eighth in college basketball and is allowing 66 per contest to rank 45th in college basketball.

Johni Broome's team-leading 17.9 points per game ranks 71st in college basketball.

Georgia outscores opponents by 13.7 points per game (posting 78.5 points per game, 96th in college basketball, and allowing 64.8 per contest, 34th in college basketball) and has a +233 scoring differential.

Asa Newell is 231st in the nation with a team-high 15.3 points per game.

The Tigers record 35.1 rebounds per game (67th in college basketball) while allowing 27.7 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 7.4 boards per game.

Broome leads the Tigers with 10.7 rebounds per game (seventh in college basketball play).

The Bulldogs rank 62nd in the country at 35.3 rebounds per game. That's 8.8 more than the 26.5 their opponents average.

Newell tops the team with 6.6 rebounds per game (217th in college basketball).

Auburn's 111.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank first in college basketball, and the 85 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 41st in college basketball.

The Bulldogs rank 104th in college basketball with 99.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 17th defensively with 82.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

