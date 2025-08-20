2025 Auburn Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Auburn Tigers' 2025 schedule is highlighted by a notable matchup against Alabama on Nov. 29. Dive into the rest of the Tigers' college football schedule below.

Auburn 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Baylor Aug. 29 - Tigers (-2.5) 57.5 2 Ball State Sept. 6 - - - 3 South Alabama Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Oklahoma Sept. 20 - - - 5 @ Texas A&M Sept. 27 - - - 7 Georgia Oct. 11 - Bulldogs (-6.5) 50.5 8 Missouri Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Auburn 2025 Schedule Insights

Auburn is facing the 19th-hardest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).

In terms of toughness, using their opponents' projected win total this season, the Tigers will be facing the 30th-ranked schedule this year.

Taking into account its SEC opponents' combined win total last year (58), Auburn has the 39th-ranked conference schedule in college football.

The Tigers have nine teams that played in a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.

In 2025, Auburn's schedule will see 10 games against teams which finished with winning records a year ago, including four games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with three or fewer wins in 2024.

Auburn Betting Insights (2024)

Auburn put together a 5-6-0 ATS record last year.

A total of four of the Tigers' games last season hit the over.

Auburn finished 2-4 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 33.3% of those games).

