NCAAF

2025 Auburn Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

2025 Auburn Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

The Auburn Tigers' 2025 schedule is highlighted by a notable matchup against Alabama on Nov. 29. Dive into the rest of the Tigers' college football schedule below.

Auburn 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ BaylorAug. 29-Tigers (-2.5)57.5
2Ball StateSept. 6---
3South AlabamaSept. 13---
4@ OklahomaSept. 20---
5@ Texas A&MSept. 27---
7GeorgiaOct. 11-Bulldogs (-6.5)50.5
8MissouriOct. 18---

Auburn 2025 Schedule Insights

  • Auburn is facing the 19th-hardest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).
  • In terms of toughness, using their opponents' projected win total this season, the Tigers will be facing the 30th-ranked schedule this year.
  • Taking into account its SEC opponents' combined win total last year (58), Auburn has the 39th-ranked conference schedule in college football.
  • The Tigers have nine teams that played in a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.
  • In 2025, Auburn's schedule will see 10 games against teams which finished with winning records a year ago, including four games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with three or fewer wins in 2024.

Auburn Betting Insights (2024)

  • Auburn put together a 5-6-0 ATS record last year.
  • A total of four of the Tigers' games last season hit the over.
  • Auburn finished 2-4 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 33.3% of those games).

