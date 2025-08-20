NCAAF
2025 Auburn Football Odds and Schedule
Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.
The Auburn Tigers' 2025 schedule is highlighted by a notable matchup against Alabama on Nov. 29. Dive into the rest of the Tigers' college football schedule below.
Auburn 2025 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|1
|@ Baylor
|Aug. 29
|-
|Tigers (-2.5)
|57.5
|2
|Ball State
|Sept. 6
|-
|-
|-
|3
|South Alabama
|Sept. 13
|-
|-
|-
|4
|@ Oklahoma
|Sept. 20
|-
|-
|-
|5
|@ Texas A&M
|Sept. 27
|-
|-
|-
|7
|Georgia
|Oct. 11
|-
|Bulldogs (-6.5)
|50.5
|8
|Missouri
|Oct. 18
|-
|-
|-
Auburn 2025 Schedule Insights
- Auburn is facing the 19th-hardest schedule this season (based on their opponents' combined win total last year).
- In terms of toughness, using their opponents' projected win total this season, the Tigers will be facing the 30th-ranked schedule this year.
- Taking into account its SEC opponents' combined win total last year (58), Auburn has the 39th-ranked conference schedule in college football.
- The Tigers have nine teams that played in a bowl game last year on their schedule in 2025.
- In 2025, Auburn's schedule will see 10 games against teams which finished with winning records a year ago, including four games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with three or fewer wins in 2024.
Auburn Betting Insights (2024)
- Auburn put together a 5-6-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of four of the Tigers' games last season hit the over.
- Auburn finished 2-4 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 33.3% of those games).
