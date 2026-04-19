Athletics vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday schedule includes the Athletics taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Athletics vs White Sox Game Info

Athletics (11-10) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-14)

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and CHSN

Athletics vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-148) | CHW: (+126)

OAK: (-148) | CHW: (+126) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164)

OAK: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Athletics vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-0, 1.46 ERA vs Noah Schultz (White Sox) - 0-1, 6.23 ERA

The probable pitchers are Jeffrey Springs (3-0) for the Athletics and Noah Schultz (0-1) for the White Sox. Springs and his team have covered in each of the four games he's started with a spread this season. This will be Springs' first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Schultz has started only one game with a set spread, which the White Sox failed to cover. The White Sox were the underdog on the moneyline for one Schultz start this season -- they lost.

Athletics vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (62.2%)

Athletics vs White Sox Moneyline

The Athletics vs White Sox moneyline has the Athletics as a -148 favorite, while the White Sox are a +126 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs White Sox Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Athletics are +136 to cover, while the White Sox are -164 to cover.

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Athletics-White Sox on April 19, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Athletics vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Athletics vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Athletics have won in two of the three contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

The Athletics have been listed as a favorite of -148 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 10 of their 21 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have posted a record of 12-9-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog 20 total times this season. They've finished 6-14 in those games.

The White Sox have a record of 4-9 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (30.8%).

The White Sox have played in 20 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-8-0).

The White Sox have covered 40% of their games this season, going 8-12-0 ATS.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has 26 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .600, both of which rank first among Sacramento hitters this season. He has a .325 batting average and an on-base percentage of .393.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks ninth in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Langeliers hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and two RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .200 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks. He's slugging .363 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 152nd in batting average, 138th in on-base percentage and 120th in slugging percentage.

Jacob Wilson is batting .256 with a .360 slugging percentage and 10 RBI this year.

Nick Kurtz has 16 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .429.

Kurtz heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .375 with a double, a home run, eight walks and six RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Munetaka Murakami has put up a team-high OBP (.386), and leads the White Sox in hits (14). He's batting .209 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 145th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Miguel Vargas is hitting .153 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks. He's slugging .306 with an on-base percentage of .287.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 183rd in batting average, 146th in on-base percentage and 148th in slugging percentage.

Colson Montgomery has four doubles, four home runs and eight walks while batting .194.

Chase Meidroth is slugging .338 to pace his team.

Athletics vs White Sox Head to Head

4/18/2026: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/17/2026: 9-2 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

9-2 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/27/2025: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/26/2025: 10-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 4/25/2025: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 4/17/2025: 8-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-0 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/16/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/15/2025: 12-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-3 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/15/2024: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/14/2024: 7-6 CHW (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

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