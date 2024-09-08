Athletics vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 8

Odds updated as of 4:11 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Oakland Athletics facing the Detroit Tigers.

Athletics vs Tigers Game Info

Oakland Athletics (62-81) vs. Detroit Tigers (72-71)

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Sunday, September 8, 2024 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Athletics vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-116) | DET: (-102)

OAK: (-116) | DET: (-102) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-192) | DET: -1.5 (+158)

OAK: +1.5 (-192) | DET: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Athletics vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 0-0, 4.30 ERA vs Beau Brieske (Tigers) - 2-4, 4.14 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Athletics will send J.T. Ginn to the mound, while Beau Brieske (2-4) will get the nod for the Tigers. Ginn has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Ginn has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Tigers have a 6-2-0 ATS record in Brieske's eight starts with a set spread. The Tigers have a 3-3 record in Brieske's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Athletics vs Tigers Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Oakland is a -116 favorite at home.

Athletics vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Athletics. The Tigers are +158 to cover, while the Athletics are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Athletics vs Tigers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Athletics-Tigers on Sept. 8, with the over at +102 and the under at -124.

Athletics vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Athletics have been favorites in 15 games this season and have come away with the win 11 times (73.3%) in those contests.

Oakland has a record of 10-4 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 65 of their 142 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Athletics are 77-65-0 against the spread in their 142 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers have been the moneyline underdog 87 total times this season. They've gone 40-47 in those games.

Detroit has a 33-43 record (winning 43.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Tigers have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 71 times this season for a 71-66-3 record against the over/under.

The Tigers have a 74-66-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.9% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker leads Oakland in OBP (.372), slugging percentage (.586) and total hits (141) this season. He has a .301 batting average.

He ranks seventh in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and fifth in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Rooker hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .463 with three doubles, four home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

JJ Bleday has 38 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 57 walks. He's batting .244 and slugging .453 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is 88th in batting average, 70th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Lawrence Butler is batting .270 with a .526 slugging percentage and 54 RBI this year.

Butler heads into this game with 17 games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 games he is hitting .429 with six doubles, five home runs, three walks and seven RBI.

Shea Langeliers has been key for Oakland with 94 hits, an OBP of .281 plus a slugging percentage of .443.

Tigers Player Leaders

Riley Greene has put up a team-high OBP (.351), while pacing the Tigers in hits (113). He's batting .258 and slugging.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 57th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging percentage.

Matt Vierling is slugging .437 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .258 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 57th, his on-base percentage is 106th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Colt Keith is batting .258 with 14 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Kerry Carpenter has 13 doubles, four triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .282.

Athletics vs Tigers Head to Head

9/7/2024: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/6/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/7/2024: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 4/6/2024: 4-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-0 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/5/2024: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/24/2023: 2-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

2-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/23/2023: 4-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/22/2023: 8-2 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-2 OAK (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/21/2023: 7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/6/2023: 9-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

