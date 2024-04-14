Athletics vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 14

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

In MLB action on Sunday, the Oakland Athletics take on the Washington Nationals.

Athletics vs Nationals Game Info

Oakland Athletics (6-9) vs. Washington Nationals (6-8)

Date: Sunday, April 14, 2024

Sunday, April 14, 2024 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum -- Oakland, California Coverage: NBCS-CA

Athletics vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-146) | WSH: (+124)

OAK: (-146) | WSH: (+124) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-178)

OAK: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Athletics vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Alex Wood (Athletics) - 0-1, 8.03 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 2-0, 2.61 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Athletics will send Alex Wood (0-1) to the mound, while Trevor Williams (2-0) will take the ball for the Nationals. Wood's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. This will be Wood's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Williams has started two games with set spreads, and the Nationals covered in both opportunities. The Nationals were named the moneyline underdog for two Williams starts this season -- they won both.

Athletics vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (55%)

Athletics vs Nationals Moneyline

Oakland is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +124 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Athletics. The Nationals are -178 to cover, and the Athletics are +146.

Athletics vs Nationals Over/Under

Athletics versus Nationals on April 14 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Athletics vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Athletics came away victorious in the one game they played as the favorite this season.

Oakland has not played a game this season with better moneyline odds than -146.

The Athletics' games have gone over the total in six of their 15 opportunities.

The Athletics are 8-7-0 against the spread in their 15 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won five of the 11 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (45.5%).

Washington is 4-5 (winning 44.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 13 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total five times (5-8-0).

The Nationals have put together an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season (covering 61.5% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Zachary Gelof is hitting .207 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks. He has an on-base percentage of .281 while slugging .379.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 139th in batting average, 141st in on-base percentage, and 112th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers leads Oakland with eight hits. He is batting .190 this season and has four extra-base hits. He's also slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .271.

His batting average is 161st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 153rd, and his slugging percentage 59th.

JJ Bleday leads Oakland in slugging percentage (.351) powered by four extra-base hits.

Abraham Toro is batting .278 with a .350 OBP and four RBI for Oakland this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has collected 13 hits, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .289 and slugging .600 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 58th, his on-base percentage is 78th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Jesse Winker leads his team with a .490 on-base percentage, and has a club-leading .525 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .350.

His batting average ranks 13th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is first, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Lane Thomas has a home run and six walks while batting .179.

Luis Garcia is batting .333 with seven doubles and a walk.

Athletics vs Nationals Head to Head

4/13/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/12/2024: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/13/2023: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/12/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/11/2023: 8-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

8-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/1/2022: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/31/2022: 5-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/30/2022: 10-6 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

