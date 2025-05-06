Athletics vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6

Odds updated as of 5:15 a.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Athletics are playing the Seattle Mariners.

Athletics vs Mariners Game Info

Athletics (20-16) vs. Seattle Mariners (20-14)

Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Tuesday, May 6, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW

Athletics vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-118) | SEA: (-100)

OAK: (-118) | SEA: (-100) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-194) | SEA: -1.5 (+160)

OAK: +1.5 (-194) | SEA: -1.5 (+160) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Athletics vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 4-3, 4.98 ERA vs Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 1-1, 6.62 ERA

The Athletics will call on Jeffrey Springs (4-3) versus the Mariners and Emerson Hancock (1-1). Springs and his team have a record of 4-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Springs' team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mariners have a 3-1-0 record against the spread in Hancock's starts. The Mariners were the moneyline underdog for two Hancock starts this season -- they won both.

Athletics vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (54.9%)

Athletics vs Mariners Moneyline

The Athletics vs Mariners moneyline has the Athletics as a -118 favorite, while the Mariners are a -100 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Mariners Spread

The Athletics are hosting the Mariners and are 1.5 on the runline and -194 to cover, while Seattle is +160 to cover the spread.

Athletics vs Mariners Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Athletics-Mariners contest on May 6, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Athletics vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Athletics have come away with nine wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won seven of 11 games when listed as at least -118 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 17 of their 36 games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 19-17-0 against the spread in their 36 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mariners are 6-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

The Mariners have gone 6-4 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (60%).

The Mariners have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 20 times this season for a 20-12-2 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have a 17-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom leads Sacramento with 38 hits, batting .279 this season with 14 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .515.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Soderstrom hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a walk and an RBI.

Jacob Wilson leads the Athletics with an OPS of .816. He has a slash line of .341/.364/.452 this season.

His batting average is fourth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 39th, and his slugging percentage 52nd.

Wilson brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with three walks and five RBI.

Brent Rooker is batting .241 with a .483 slugging percentage and 18 RBI this year.

Shea Langeliers has seven home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .226 this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 31 hits. He's batting .240 and slugging .574 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage is 42nd, and he is seventh in slugging.

Jorge Polanco is hitting .369 with five doubles, nine home runs and five walks. He's slugging .750 with an on-base percentage of .407.

J.P. Crawford has accumulated a team-best OBP (.417) and slugging percentage (.404).

Julio Rodriguez has four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .206.

Athletics vs Mariners Head to Head

5/5/2025: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/30/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 3/29/2025: 4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 3/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/27/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/29/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/28/2024: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/27/2024: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/5/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 9/4/2024: 16-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

