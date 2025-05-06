Athletics vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 6
Odds updated as of 5:15 a.m.
On Tuesday in MLB, the Athletics are playing the Seattle Mariners.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Athletics vs Mariners Game Info
- Athletics (20-16) vs. Seattle Mariners (20-14)
- Date: Tuesday, May 6, 2025
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California
- Coverage: NBCS-CA and ROOT Sports NW
Athletics vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: OAK: (-118) | SEA: (-100)
- Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-194) | SEA: -1.5 (+160)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Athletics vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 4-3, 4.98 ERA vs Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 1-1, 6.62 ERA
The Athletics will call on Jeffrey Springs (4-3) versus the Mariners and Emerson Hancock (1-1). Springs and his team have a record of 4-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Springs' team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mariners have a 3-1-0 record against the spread in Hancock's starts. The Mariners were the moneyline underdog for two Hancock starts this season -- they won both.
Athletics vs Mariners Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mariners win (54.9%)
Athletics vs Mariners Moneyline
- The Athletics vs Mariners moneyline has the Athletics as a -118 favorite, while the Mariners are a -100 underdog on the road.
Athletics vs Mariners Spread
- The Athletics are hosting the Mariners and are 1.5 on the runline and -194 to cover, while Seattle is +160 to cover the spread.
Athletics vs Mariners Over/Under
- A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Athletics-Mariners contest on May 6, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.
Athletics vs Mariners Betting Trends
- The Athletics have come away with nine wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year, the Athletics have won seven of 11 games when listed as at least -118 or better on the moneyline.
- The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 17 of their 36 games with a total this season.
- The Athletics are 19-17-0 against the spread in their 36 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Mariners are 6-6 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).
- The Mariners have gone 6-4 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (60%).
- The Mariners have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 20 times this season for a 20-12-2 record against the over/under.
- The Mariners have a 17-17-0 record against the spread this season.
Athletics Player Leaders
- Tyler Soderstrom leads Sacramento with 38 hits, batting .279 this season with 14 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .515.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 22nd in slugging.
- Soderstrom hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a walk and an RBI.
- Jacob Wilson leads the Athletics with an OPS of .816. He has a slash line of .341/.364/.452 this season.
- His batting average is fourth among qualified players, his on-base percentage 39th, and his slugging percentage 52nd.
- Wilson brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with three walks and five RBI.
- Brent Rooker is batting .241 with a .483 slugging percentage and 18 RBI this year.
- Shea Langeliers has seven home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .226 this season.
Mariners Player Leaders
- Cal Raleigh leads the Mariners with 31 hits. He's batting .240 and slugging .574 with an on-base percentage of .359.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage is 42nd, and he is seventh in slugging.
- Jorge Polanco is hitting .369 with five doubles, nine home runs and five walks. He's slugging .750 with an on-base percentage of .407.
- J.P. Crawford has accumulated a team-best OBP (.417) and slugging percentage (.404).
- Julio Rodriguez has four doubles, two triples, five home runs and 17 walks while batting .206.
Athletics vs Mariners Head to Head
- 5/5/2025: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 3/30/2025: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
- 3/29/2025: 4-2 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 3/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 3/27/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 9/29/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 9/28/2024: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/27/2024: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 9/5/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 9/4/2024: 16-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
