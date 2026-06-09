Athletics vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

Odds updated as of 4:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Athletics and the Milwaukee Brewers.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Athletics vs Brewers Game Info

Athletics (31-35) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (41-23)

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Las Vegas Ballpark -- Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas Ballpark -- Las Vegas, Nevada Coverage: NBCS-CA and Brewers.TV

Athletics vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-108) | MIL: (-108)

OAK: (-108) | MIL: (-108) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-156) | MIL: -1.5 (+130)

OAK: +1.5 (-156) | MIL: -1.5 (+130) Total: 12.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Athletics vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 3-3, 2.74 ERA vs Robert Gasser (Brewers) - 0-2, 4.73 ERA

The probable pitchers are J.T. Ginn (3-3) for the Athletics and Robert Gasser (0-2) for the Brewers. Ginn's team is 7-4-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Ginn's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-2. The Brewers have failed to cover all of the three games Gasser started that had a spread set by oddsmakers. The Brewers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Gasser start this season -- they lost.

Athletics vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (50.6%)

Athletics vs Brewers Moneyline

The Athletics vs Brewers moneyline has the Athletics as a -108 favorite, while the Brewers are a -108 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Brewers Spread

Athletics vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for Athletics-Brewers on June 9 is 12.5. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

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Athletics vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Athletics have been victorious in seven, or 41.2%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won nine of 22 games when listed as at least -108 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 33 of their 66 games with a total this season.

In 66 games with a line this season, the Athletics have a mark of 33-33-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have won 10 of the 19 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (52.6%).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, the Brewers have gone 10-9 (52.6%).

The Brewers have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 30 times this season for a 30-32-2 record against the over/under.

The Brewers are 38-26-0 ATS this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz leads Sacramento in OBP (.434) this season, fueled by 66 hits. He has a .282 batting average and a slugging percentage of .521.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Kurtz hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with three home runs, five walks and five RBIs.

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento in slugging percentage (.542) and total hits (71) this season. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He ranks 29th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging in MLB.

Langeliers takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .280 with three home runs and five RBIs.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .237 with a .457 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.

Carlos Cortes has five home runs, 17 RBI and a batting average of .312 this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has racked up a team-best .399 on-base percentage. He's batting .278 and slugging .485.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is 40th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Turang brings an eight-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 games he is batting .300 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, six walks and 11 RBIs.

Jake Bauers leads his team with 56 hits. He has a batting average of .286 while slugging .531 with an on-base percentage of .381.

He is 25th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage in MLB.

William Contreras has put up a slugging percentage of .407, a team-best for the Brewers.

Sal Frelick is hitting .222 with eight doubles, three home runs and 21 walks.

Athletics vs Brewers Head to Head

6/8/2026: 15-14 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

15-14 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/20/2025: 14-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

14-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/19/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/18/2025: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/25/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/24/2024: 9-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/23/2024: 11-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/11/2023: 8-6 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-6 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/10/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/9/2023: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

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