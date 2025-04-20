Athletics vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20
Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.
The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Athletics and the Milwaukee Brewers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Athletics vs Brewers Game Info
- Athletics (9-11) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (11-9)
- Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Coverage: FDSWI and NBCS-CA
Athletics vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: OAK: (-116) | MIL: (-102)
- Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+138) | MIL: +1.5 (-166)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Athletics vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-1, 4.50 ERA vs Tyler John Alexander (Brewers) - 1-1, 4.32 ERA
The Athletics will call on Jeffrey Springs (3-1) against the Brewers and Tyler John Alexander (1-1). Springs and his team have a record of 3-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Springs' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Brewers are 1-2-0 against the spread when Alexander starts. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for one Alexander start this season -- they lost.
Athletics vs Brewers Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Brewers win (61.7%)
Athletics vs Brewers Moneyline
- The Athletics vs Brewers moneyline has the Athletics as a -116 favorite, while the Brewers are a -102 underdog at home.
Athletics vs Brewers Spread
- The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Brewers. The Athletics are +138 to cover, while the Brewers are -166 to cover.
Athletics vs Brewers Over/Under
- A total of 8 runs has been set for the Athletics-Brewers contest on April 20, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
Athletics vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Athletics have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win four times (66.7%) in those games.
- This year, the Athletics have won four of six games when listed as at least -116 or better on the moneyline.
- The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 10 of their 20 games with a total this season.
- The Athletics have posted a record of 12-8-0 against the spread this season.
- The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. They've gone 2-6 in those games.
- The Brewers have a record of 1-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (14.3%).
- The Brewers have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times this season for an 8-12-0 record against the over/under.
- The Brewers have collected an 11-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55% of the time).
Athletics Player Leaders
- Tyler Soderstrom has 25 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .701, both of which are best among Sacramento hitters this season. He has a .325 batting average and an on-base percentage of .384.
- Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 15th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Soderstrom has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.
- Jacob Wilson has an OPS of .827, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .493 this season. He's batting .333.
- Among all qualified, he ranks 10th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.
- Wilson enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with three doubles and two RBI.
- Lawrence Butler leads Sacramento with an OBP of .391 this season while batting .293 with 12 walks and 13 runs scored.
- Butler has recorded at least one base hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .409 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
- Shea Langeliers is batting .219 with a .315 OBP and 10 RBI for Sacramento this season.
Brewers Player Leaders
- Jackson Chourio has put up 23 hits, a team-best for the Brewers. He's batting .264 and slugging .540 with an on-base percentage of .278.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 65th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.
- Brice Turang paces his team with a .438 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .313 with an on-base percentage of .349.
- He is currently 23rd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Sal Frelick a has .413 on-base percentage to pace the Brewers.
- William Jesus (Castillo) Contreras has two doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .235.
Athletics vs Brewers Head to Head
- 4/18/2025: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 8/25/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/24/2024: 9-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 8/23/2024: 11-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)
- 6/11/2023: 8-6 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 6/10/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 6/9/2023: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)
