Athletics vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 20

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The Sunday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Athletics and the Milwaukee Brewers.

Athletics vs Brewers Game Info

Athletics (9-11) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (11-9)

Date: Sunday, April 20, 2025

Sunday, April 20, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and NBCS-CA

Athletics vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: OAK: (-116) | MIL: (-102)

OAK: (-116) | MIL: (-102) Spread: OAK: -1.5 (+138) | MIL: +1.5 (-166)

OAK: -1.5 (+138) | MIL: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Athletics vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs (Athletics) - 3-1, 4.50 ERA vs Tyler John Alexander (Brewers) - 1-1, 4.32 ERA

The Athletics will call on Jeffrey Springs (3-1) against the Brewers and Tyler John Alexander (1-1). Springs and his team have a record of 3-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Springs' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Brewers are 1-2-0 against the spread when Alexander starts. The Brewers were the moneyline underdog for one Alexander start this season -- they lost.

Athletics vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (61.7%)

Athletics vs Brewers Moneyline

The Athletics vs Brewers moneyline has the Athletics as a -116 favorite, while the Brewers are a -102 underdog at home.

Athletics vs Brewers Spread

The Athletics are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Brewers. The Athletics are +138 to cover, while the Brewers are -166 to cover.

Athletics vs Brewers Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Athletics-Brewers contest on April 20, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Athletics vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Athletics have been chosen as favorites in six games this year and have walked away with the win four times (66.7%) in those games.

This year, the Athletics have won four of six games when listed as at least -116 or better on the moneyline.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in 10 of their 20 games with a total this season.

The Athletics have posted a record of 12-8-0 against the spread this season.

The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog eight total times this season. They've gone 2-6 in those games.

The Brewers have a record of 1-6 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer (14.3%).

The Brewers have combined with their opponents to go over the total eight times this season for an 8-12-0 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have collected an 11-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 55% of the time).

Athletics Player Leaders

Tyler Soderstrom has 25 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .701, both of which are best among Sacramento hitters this season. He has a .325 batting average and an on-base percentage of .384.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he is 15th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Soderstrom has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Jacob Wilson has an OPS of .827, fueled by an OBP of .333 and a team-best slugging percentage of .493 this season. He's batting .333.

Among all qualified, he ranks 10th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Wilson enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .227 with three doubles and two RBI.

Lawrence Butler leads Sacramento with an OBP of .391 this season while batting .293 with 12 walks and 13 runs scored.

Butler has recorded at least one base hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .409 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Shea Langeliers is batting .219 with a .315 OBP and 10 RBI for Sacramento this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has put up 23 hits, a team-best for the Brewers. He's batting .264 and slugging .540 with an on-base percentage of .278.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 65th in batting average, 129th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

Brice Turang paces his team with a .438 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .313 with an on-base percentage of .349.

He is currently 23rd in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Sal Frelick a has .413 on-base percentage to pace the Brewers.

William Jesus (Castillo) Contreras has two doubles, three home runs and 11 walks while hitting .235.

Athletics vs Brewers Head to Head

4/18/2025: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/25/2024: 4-3 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/24/2024: 9-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/23/2024: 11-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/11/2023: 8-6 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-6 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/10/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/9/2023: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

