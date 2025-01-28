AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: PGA Best Bets, Predictions, Past Results, and Course Info

There's a Signature Event on the slate for the PGA Tour this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which is held at a pair of courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill in California.

Here's all you need to know.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Info

Recent Winning Scores : -17*, -18, -19, -18, -18 *A 54-hole winner (Wyndham Clark) was crowned due to weather in 2024.

: -17*, -18, -19, -18, -18

Pebble Beach Golf Links Course Info

Par : 72

: 72 Distance : 6,972 yards (short)

: 6,972 yards (short) Average Fairway Width : 40.6 yards (wide)

: 40.6 yards (wide) Average Green Size : 3,500 square feet (tiny)

: 3,500 square feet (tiny) Green Type : Poa annua

: Poa annua Stimpmeter: 10.5

Spyglass Hill Course Info

Par : 72

: 72 Distance : 7,041 yards (short)

: 7,041 yards (short) Average Fairway Width : N/A (but narrow)

: N/A (but narrow) Average Green Size : 5,000 square feet (small)

: 5,000 square feet (small) Green Type: Poa annua

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Key Stats

There are a lot of caveats with key stats this week. This event has been a multi-course setup with a shift in the courses used of late.

From 2010 to 2023 (excluding 2021), Monterey Peninsula was the third course in the rotation.

Spyglass Hill has been a secondary course since 1967 (excluding 1977).

So, the event has often been a 54-hole cut as of late but is now a no-cut Signature Event, and it was shortened to 54 holes last year due to weather.

Now, we're getting three rounds of ShotLink data (all from Pebble Beach) for golfers, and Pebble Beach is the more prevalent course to focus on.

Small and bumpy poa greens await the field this week in an otherwise innocuous setup.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Past Results

Here are each golfer's finishes over the last five years of this event, including their strokes gained data at this event.

Name FanDuel Salary Event SG:T/Rd Event SG:T 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Patrick Cantlay $11,200 2.61 39.17 11 - 4 3 11 Jason Day $10,600 2.48 37.17 6 - 24 7 4 Jordan Spieth $9,100 1.88 35.78 39 63 2 3 9 Tom Hoge $9,400 1.88 35.78 6 48 1 12 60 Beau Hossler $9,300 1.67 31.78 14 11 3 47 38 Nick Taylor $8,900 1.67 31.78 71 20 14 39 1 Maverick McNealy $9,500 1.77 30.09 39 WD 33 2 5 View Full Table ChevronDown

PGA Tour Recent Results: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Field

Here are each golfer's finishes over recent PGA Tour events, including their strokes gained data in that span.

Name FanDuel Salary Recent SGT/Rd Recent SGT Farmers AmEx Sony Sentry Hideki Matsuyama $11,100 2.34 28.05 32 - 16 1 Sepp Straka $10,200 1.98 23.81 - 1 30 15 J.J. Spaun $9,200 1.77 21.21 15 29 3 - Sungjae Im $11,000 1.90 20.92 4 MC - 3 Harry Hall - 1.57 18.81 - 21 10 8 Lee Hodges $7,900 1.52 18.21 9 34 10 - Keegan Bradley $10,100 1.50 18.05 15 - 6 15 View Full Table ChevronDown

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Field Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Sungjae Im

Odds To Win AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (+2500)

To Finish Top 10 (+240)

Sungjae Im continues to linger and float to the top of leaderboards.

Barring a missed cut at The American Express (with one bad round but two strong ones), Im has finished T4 (Farmers) and 3rd (Sentry) in 2025 -- to build on a streak of four top-15s to end his 2024.

Im has strong poa putting splits and plus accuracy.

In total, he ranks 18th in accuracy and 29th in approach -- while being 4th in total true strokes gained average.

Tommy Fleetwood

Odds To Win AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (+3300)

To Finish Top 10 (+280)

To Finish Top 20 (+110)

Tommy Fleetwood last teed it up on the PGA Tour at the TOUR Championship in early September.

Since then, he has six straight top-25 finishes on the DP World Tour and 10 straight top-25s worldwide since the Olympics in August.

That 10-event stretch also coincides with a 10-event streak of gaining strokes with his approach play.

In total, Fleetwood ranks 2nd in SG:APP over his last 50 rounds -- plus 10th in accuracy.

Russell Henley

Odds To Win AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (+6000)

To Finish Top 10 (+450)

To Finish Top 20 (+180)

Russell Henley is again on my radar because he's an accurate driver (1st in the field the last 50 rounds) with good irons (16th) and a good putter (14th).

The form at Pebble Beach hasn't been great long-term, as he has just one top-50 in five starts (a T15 in 2018), but this is a different setup now than then, and Henley is in his best form ever.

Last year, he was T58 in the no-cut format.

But we saw him finish T10 at the Sony Open after a T30 at The Sentry to start 2025 -- with great irons in each of those starts. This is more a matter of recent form than past results at Pebble itself.

