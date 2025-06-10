Astros vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox.

Astros vs White Sox Game Info

Houston Astros (36-29) vs. Chicago White Sox (22-44)

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and CHSN

Astros vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-200) | CHW: (+168)

HOU: (-200) | CHW: (+168) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+108) | CHW: +1.5 (-130)

HOU: -1.5 (+108) | CHW: +1.5 (-130) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Astros vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers (Astros) - 1-1, 4.44 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 2-3, 2.45 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Lance McCullers (1-1) against the White Sox and Shane Smith (2-3). McCullers' team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. McCullers' team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 6-6-0 record against the spread in Smith's starts. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Smith's starts this season, and they went 3-8 in those games.

Astros vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (65.3%)

Astros vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-White Sox, Houston is the favorite at -200, and Chicago is +168 playing on the road.

Astros vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The White Sox are -130 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +108.

Astros versus White Sox, on June 10, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Astros vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 24, or 55.8%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Houston has been victorious two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -200 on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 25 of their 64 opportunities.

The Astros have posted a record of 34-30-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 62 total times this season. They've finished 20-42 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer, Chicago has gone 6-24 (20%).

The White Sox have played in 63 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-30-3).

The White Sox have a 35-28-0 record against the spread this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has 79 hits and an OBP of .373 to go with a slugging percentage of .480. All three of those stats rank first among Houston hitters this season. He has a .316 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks eighth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes has seven doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 34 walks. He's batting .249 and slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .348.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 96th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve has 64 hits this season and has a slash line of .261/.306/.396.

Jake Meyers has three home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .302 this season.

Meyers enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double and three walks.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has a team-best OBP (.319), and paces the White Sox in hits (54). He's batting .237 and slugging.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 118th, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 85th in slugging.

Chase Meidroth is batting .299 with five doubles, two home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .383.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .246 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks.

Luis Robert has six doubles, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .177.

Astros vs White Sox Head to Head

5/4/2025: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/3/2025: 8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/2/2025: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/18/2024: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/17/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/16/2024: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/20/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/19/2024: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/18/2024: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/14/2023: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

