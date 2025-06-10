Astros vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 10
The Tuesday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox.
Astros vs White Sox Game Info
- Houston Astros (36-29) vs. Chicago White Sox (22-44)
- Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025
- Time: 8:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas
- Coverage: SCHN and CHSN
Astros vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: HOU: (-200) | CHW: (+168)
- Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+108) | CHW: +1.5 (-130)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Astros vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers (Astros) - 1-1, 4.44 ERA vs Shane Smith (White Sox) - 2-3, 2.45 ERA
The Astros will give the nod to Lance McCullers (1-1) against the White Sox and Shane Smith (2-3). McCullers' team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. McCullers' team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have a 6-6-0 record against the spread in Smith's starts. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Smith's starts this season, and they went 3-8 in those games.
Astros vs White Sox Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Astros win (65.3%)
Astros vs White Sox Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Astros-White Sox, Houston is the favorite at -200, and Chicago is +168 playing on the road.
Astros vs White Sox Spread
- The White Sox are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The White Sox are -130 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +108.
Astros vs White Sox Over/Under
- Astros versus White Sox, on June 10, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -102 and the under -120.
Astros vs White Sox Betting Trends
- The Astros have been victorious in 24, or 55.8%, of the 43 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- This season Houston has been victorious two times in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -200 on the moneyline.
- The Astros' games have gone over the total in 25 of their 64 opportunities.
- The Astros have posted a record of 34-30-0 against the spread this season.
- The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 62 total times this season. They've finished 20-42 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +168 or longer, Chicago has gone 6-24 (20%).
- The White Sox have played in 63 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-30-3).
- The White Sox have a 35-28-0 record against the spread this season.
Astros Player Leaders
- Jeremy Pena has 79 hits and an OBP of .373 to go with a slugging percentage of .480. All three of those stats rank first among Houston hitters this season. He has a .316 batting average, as well.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks eighth in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Isaac Paredes has seven doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 34 walks. He's batting .249 and slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- Among qualifiers, he ranks 96th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.
- Jose Altuve has 64 hits this season and has a slash line of .261/.306/.396.
- Jake Meyers has three home runs, 16 RBI and a batting average of .302 this season.
- Meyers enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .389 with a double and three walks.
White Sox Player Leaders
- Miguel Vargas has a team-best OBP (.319), and paces the White Sox in hits (54). He's batting .237 and slugging.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 118th, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 85th in slugging.
- Chase Meidroth is batting .299 with five doubles, two home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .370 with an on-base percentage of .383.
- Andrew Benintendi is hitting .246 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Luis Robert has six doubles, five home runs and 25 walks while batting .177.
Astros vs White Sox Head to Head
- 5/4/2025: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 5/3/2025: 8-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)
- 5/2/2025: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)
- 8/18/2024: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)
- 8/17/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)
- 8/16/2024: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)
- 6/20/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
- 6/19/2024: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/18/2024: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 5/14/2023: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
