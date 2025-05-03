Astros vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 3

Odds updated as of 8:11 a.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Astros vs White Sox Game Info

Houston Astros (16-15) vs. Chicago White Sox (9-23)

Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

Saturday, May 3, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and SCHN

Astros vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-260) | CHW: (+215)

HOU: (-260) | CHW: (+215) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (-150) | CHW: +1.5 (+125)

HOU: -1.5 (-150) | CHW: +1.5 (+125) Total: 8 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Astros vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 4-1, 1.22 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 1-3, 3.24 ERA

The probable starters are Hunter Brown (4-1) for the Astros and Davis Martin (1-3) for the White Sox. Brown's team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Brown starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-2. The White Sox have a 2-3-0 ATS record in Martin's five starts with a set spread. The White Sox have a 1-4 record in Martin's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (66.4%)

Astros vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is the underdog, +215 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -260 favorite despite being on the road.

Astros vs White Sox Spread

The Astros are at the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are -150 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being +125.

Astros versus White Sox, on May 3, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Astros vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 22 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (50%) in those games.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Houston this season, with a -260 moneyline set for this game.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 13 of their 31 opportunities.

The Astros are 17-14-0 against the spread in their 31 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won nine of the 32 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (28.1%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +215 or longer, Chicago has gone 1-2 (33.3%).

The White Sox have played in 32 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-15-2).

The White Sox have a 17-15-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.1% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 32 hits, batting .278 this season with nine extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .349 and a slugging percentage of .426.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 66th in slugging.

Pena hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .385 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

Isaac Paredes leads Houston in OBP (.358) this season, fueled by 29 hits. He's batting .252 while slugging .400.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 77th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging percentage.

Paredes has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .235 with a triple, five walks and an RBI.

Jose Altuve has hit four homers with a team-high .393 SLG this season.

Altuve heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Yordan Alvarez has three home runs, 18 RBI and a batting average of .210 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert has racked up a team-best OBP (.310), and paces the White Sox in hits (20). He's batting .189 and slugging.

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 150th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.

Robert enters this matchup on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is batting .270 with two doubles, three home runs, seven walks and eight RBI.

Miguel Vargas' .310 OBP leads his team. He has a batting average of .216 while slugging .324.

Including all qualified players, he is 121st in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 139th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .231 with five home runs and eight walks.

Brooks Baldwin is batting .242 with five doubles, three home runs and four walks.

Astros vs White Sox Head to Head

5/2/2025: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 8/18/2024: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/17/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/16/2024: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 6/20/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 6/19/2024: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/18/2024: 2-0 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 CHW (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/14/2023: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/13/2023: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/12/2023: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!