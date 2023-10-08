Astros vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALDS Game 2 on October 8

Odds updated as of 7:29 PM

On Sunday in the MLB, the Houston Astros are up against the Minnesota Twins for Game 2 of the ALDS.

Astros vs Twins Game Info

Houston Astros (90-72) vs. Minnesota Twins (87-75)

Date: Sunday, October 8, 2023

Sunday, October 8, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: FS1

Astros vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-136) | MIN: (+116)

HOU: (-136) | MIN: (+116) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+150) | MIN: +1.5 (-182)

HOU: -1.5 (+150) | MIN: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 12-11, 3.45 ERA vs Pablo Lopez (Twins) - 11-8, 3.71 ERA

The Astros will look to Framber Valdez (12-11) versus the Twins and Lopez (11-8). Valdez and his team have a record of 14-17-0 against the spread when he starts. Valdez's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-14). The Twins have a 14-17-0 ATS record in Lopez's 31 starts with a set spread. The Twins were the underdog on the moneyline for five Lopez starts this season -- they lost every game.

Astros vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (51%)

Astros vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Twins, Houston is the favorite at -136, and Minnesota is +116 playing on the road.

Astros vs Twins Spread

The Twins are +1.5 on the spread (-182 to cover), and Houston is +150 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Twins Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Astros-Twins on October 8, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Astros vs Twins Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 112 games this year and have walked away with the win 61 times (54.5%) in those games.

This season Houston has been victorious 43 times in 82 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 84 of 162 chances this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 82-80-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline 49 total times this season. They've gone 19-30 in those games.

Minnesota has gone 10-17 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (37%).

The Twins have played in 162 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-76-7).

The Twins have covered 48.1% of their games this season, going 78-84-0 against the spread.

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Houston with 163 hits and an OBP of .369, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517. He's batting .284.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 18th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Tucker hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .306 with five doubles, two triples, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

Alex Bregman leads Houston in slugging percentage (.441) thanks to 57 extra-base hits. He's batting .262 with an on-base percentage of .363.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Bregman has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .205 with a double, a triple, a home run, five walks and two RBI.

Yordan Alvarez is batting .290 with a .578 slugging percentage and 97 RBI this year.

Alvarez heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with three home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Jose Altuve has been key for Houston with 112 hits, an OBP of .393 plus a slugging percentage of .522.

Altuve enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .238 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Twins Player Leaders

Max Kepler has 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks while batting .260. He's slugging .484 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Kepler heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .343 with two doubles, two home runs, five walks and six RBI.

Carlos Correa has racked up 118 hits with a .312 OBP while slugging .399. Those stats all lead his team. He also has a batting average of .230.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 124th in batting average, 108th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Willi Castro is hitting .257 with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 34 walks.

Edouard Julien has 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 64 walks while batting .260.

Astros vs Twins Head to Head

10/7/2023: 6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/31/2023: 8-2 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-2 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/29/2023: 7-5 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 MIN (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/30/2023: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/25/2022: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/24/2022: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/23/2022: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 4/9/2023: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/8/2023: 9-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-6 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/7/2023: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

