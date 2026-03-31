Astros vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the Houston Astros facing the Boston Red Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Astros vs Red Sox Game Info

Houston Astros (3-2) vs. Boston Red Sox (1-3)

Date: Tuesday, March 31, 2026

Tuesday, March 31, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NESN

Astros vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-158) | BOS: (+134)

HOU: (-158) | BOS: (+134) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+138) | BOS: +1.5 (-166)

HOU: -1.5 (+138) | BOS: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Astros vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Astros will call on Hunter Brown against the Red Sox and Brayan Bello. Brown and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Brown's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Last season Bello and his team went 17-12-0 against the spread when he pitched. Bello and his team had a 4-9 record in the 13 games he pitched when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Astros vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (59.3%)

Astros vs Red Sox Moneyline

The Astros vs Red Sox moneyline has Houston as a -158 favorite, while Boston is a +134 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Red Sox Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Red Sox. The Astros are +138 to cover, and the Red Sox are -166.

Astros versus Red Sox, on March 31, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Boston Red Sox on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Astros won in 53, or 53.5%, of the 99 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last year, Houston won 15 of 29 games when listed as at least -158 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents hit the over in 72 of their 161 games with a total last season.

The Red Sox won 46.4% of the games last season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-30).

Boston went 8-10 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer (44.4%).

The Red Sox played in 164 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-83-7).

Astros Player Leaders

Last season, Jose Altuve finished with a slugging percentage of .442, fueled by 51 extra-base hits.

Jeremy Pena had 150 hits and an OBP of .363.

Last season, Yainer Diaz finished with 20 home runs, 70 RBI and a batting average of .256 last season.

Christian Walker slashed .238/.297/.421 and finished with an OPS of .717.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran had 41 doubles, 13 triples, 16 home runs and 60 walks while hitting .256 last season.

Trevor Story had a .433 slugging percentage while batting .263.

Ceddanne Rafaela hit .249 with 34 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 28 walks a season ago.

Caleb Durbin hit .256 with 25 doubles, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Astros vs Red Sox Head to Head

3/30/2026: 8-1 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/13/2025: 4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/12/2025: 14-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

14-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/11/2025: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/3/2025: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/2/2025: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/1/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/21/2024: 4-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/20/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/19/2024: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

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