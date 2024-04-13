Astros vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Astros vs Rangers Game Info

Houston Astros (4-11) vs. Texas Rangers (8-6)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Astros vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-138) | TEX: (+118)

HOU: (-138) | TEX: (+118) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+140) | TEX: +1.5 (-170)

HOU: -1.5 (+140) | TEX: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Astros vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 2-0, 0.00 ERA vs Andrew Heaney (Rangers) - 0-2, 7.56 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Ronel Blanco (2-0, 0.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Rangers will turn to Andrew Heaney (0-2, 7.56 ERA). Blanco has a record of 2-0-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Blanco's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Heaney has started two games with set spreads, and the Rangers failed to cover in both opportunities. The Rangers were named the moneyline underdog for one Heaney start this season -- they lost.

Astros vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (55.2%)

Astros vs Rangers Moneyline

The Astros vs Rangers moneyline has Houston as a -138 favorite, while Texas is a +118 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Rangers Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Rangers. The Astros are +140 to cover the spread, while the Rangers are -170.

Astros vs Rangers Over/Under

Astros versus Rangers on April 13 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -112 and the under set at -108.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 12 games this season and have come away with the win two times (16.7%) in those contests.

Houston has a record of 2-3 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -138 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in six of their 15 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros are 5-10-0 against the spread in their 15 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have put together a 4-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 80% of those games).

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +118 or longer in just two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Rangers have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 14 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in six of those games (6-8-0).

The Rangers have an 8-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57.1% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez is hitting .310 with three doubles, four home runs and six walks. He has an on-base percentage of .394 while slugging .569.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 25th in slugging.

Jose Altuve leads Houston in OBP (.433), slugging percentage (.603) and total hits (20) this season. He's batting .345.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 14th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Kyle Tucker has collected 16 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .484 this season.

Jeremy Pena has an OPS of .818, fueled by an OBP of .361 and a team-best slugging percentage of .458 this season.

Pena has safely hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .293 with a home run and four RBI.

Rangers Player Leaders

Adolis Garcia has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.593) and paces the Rangers in hits (17). He's batting .315 and with an on-base percentage of .377.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he ranks 41st in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Garcia heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .412 with two doubles, three walks and four RBI.

Marcus Semien has three doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .281. He's slugging .386 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 110th in slugging.

Evan Carter is batting .238 with five doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Corey Seager paces his team with a .411 OBP.

Astros vs Rangers Head to Head

4/12/2024: 12-8 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-8 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/8/2024: 10-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/7/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/6/2024: 7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/5/2024: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

10-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 10/23/2023: 11-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

11-4 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/22/2023: 9-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 TEX (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 10/20/2023: 5-4 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-4 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/19/2023: 10-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-3 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 10/18/2023: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!