Astros vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 20

Odds updated as of 11:32 AM

The Wednesday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Baltimore Orioles.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Orioles Game Info

Houston Astros (84-68) vs. Baltimore Orioles (95-56)

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SportsNet SW

Astros vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-112) | BAL: (-104)

HOU: (-112) | BAL: (-104) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-182) | BAL: -1.5 (+150)

HOU: +1.5 (-182) | BAL: -1.5 (+150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Astros vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier (Astros) - 9-4, 4.74 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 11-7, 3.12 ERA

The Astros will look to Cristian Javier (9-4) against the Orioles and Bradish (11-7). Javier's team is 17-10-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Javier's team has a record of 11-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Bradish starts, the Orioles are 17-10-0 against the spread. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Bradish's starts this season, and they went 6-6 in those games.

Astros vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (51.2%)

Astros vs Orioles Moneyline

The Astros vs Orioles moneyline has Houston as a -112 favorite, while Baltimore is a -104 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Orioles are +150 to cover, while the Astros are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Orioles Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Orioles on September 20 is 9. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 57 wins in the 105 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 57-48 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -112 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 80 of their 151 opportunities.

The Astros have an against the spread mark of 76-75-0 in 151 games with a line this season.

The Orioles have compiled a 42-29 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 59.2% of those games).

Baltimore is 37-26 (winning 58.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Orioles have played in 145 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-57-12).

The Orioles have gone 86-59-0 ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.368) and total hits (153) this season. He's batting .284 batting average while slugging .512.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 15th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Tucker will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Alex Bregman has an OPS of .814, fueled by an OBP of .367 and a team-best slugging percentage of .447 this season. He's batting .267.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 57th, his on-base percentage 17th, and his slugging percentage 66th.

Yordan Alvarez has collected 109 base hits, an OBP of .407 and a slugging percentage of .573 this season.

Jose Altuve is batting .314 with a .398 OBP and 48 RBI for Houston this season.

Altuve has hit safely in four straight games. In his last five games he is batting .391 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman has put up a team-high OBP (.365) and slugging percentage (.423). He's batting .269.

Including all the qualified players in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 48th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 87th in slugging.

Rutschman heads into this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Gunnar Henderson's 136 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .328.

His batting average ranks 75th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 19th in slugging.

Anthony Santander has 38 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 54 walks while hitting .251.

Austin Hays has 36 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 35 walks while batting .281.

Astros vs. Orioles Head to Head

9/19/2023: 9-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

9-5 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/18/2023: 8-7 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-7 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/10/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/9/2023: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/8/2023: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/25/2022: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/24/2022: 11-10 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

11-10 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/23/2022: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/22/2022: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/28/2022: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!