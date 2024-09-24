Astros vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 24

Odds updated as of 4:15 p.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners.

Astros vs Mariners Game Info

Houston Astros (85-72) vs. Seattle Mariners (81-76)

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Astros vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-138) | SEA: (+118)

HOU: (-138) | SEA: (+118) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+155) | SEA: +1.5 (-188)

HOU: -1.5 (+155) | SEA: +1.5 (-188) Total: 7 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Astros vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 14-7, 2.85 ERA vs Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 8-11, 3.24 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (14-7, 2.85 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Logan Gilbert (8-11, 3.24 ERA). When Valdez starts, his team is 16-11-0 against the spread this season. Valdez's team is 15-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mariners are 12-19-0 ATS in Gilbert's 31 starts with a set spread. The Mariners are 3-6 in Gilbert's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (51.5%)

Astros vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Houston is a -138 favorite at home.

Astros vs Mariners Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Mariners. The Astros are +155 to cover, and the Mariners are -188.

Astros vs Mariners Over/Under

A total of 7 runs has been set for the Astros-Mariners contest on Sept. 24, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 114 games this season and have come away with the win 65 times (57%) in those contests.

This year Houston has won 48 of 78 games when listed as at least -138 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 64 of their 157 opportunities.

In 157 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 78-79-0 against the spread.

The Mariners have won 20 of the 45 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (44.4%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, Seattle has a record of 7-9 (43.8%).

The Mariners have had an over/under set by bookmakers 156 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 76 of those games (76-75-5).

The Mariners have put together a 71-85-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.5% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 170 hits and an OBP of .392, both of which are best among Houston hitters this season. He has a .308 batting average and a slugging percentage of .567.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks fourth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Alvarez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Jose Altuve has an OPS of .789, fueled by an OBP of .351 and a team-best slugging percentage of .439 this season. He's batting .295.

Among all qualified batters, he ranks 11th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Altuve heads into this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .136 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Alex Bregman has 146 hits this season and has a slash line of .256/.313/.443.

Yainer Diaz has 16 home runs, 84 RBI and a batting average of .302 this season.

Diaz brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .455 with three doubles and three RBI.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has collected 113 hits, a team-high for the Mariners. He's batting .216 and slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 126th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Raleigh brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Randy Arozarena has 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 71 walks while hitting .221. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He is 121st in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Julio Rodriguez has put up a team-high .411 slugging percentage.

Justin Turner has a .354 OBP to lead his team.

Astros vs Mariners Head to Head

9/23/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/21/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/20/2024: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/19/2024: 3-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/30/2024: 4-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/29/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/28/2024: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/5/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/4/2024: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

