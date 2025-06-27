Astros vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 27

Odds updated as of 8:12 p.m.

The Houston Astros are among the MLB teams playing on Friday, versus the Chicago Cubs.

Astros vs Cubs Game Info

Houston Astros (48-33) vs. Chicago Cubs (48-33)

Date: Friday, June 27, 2025

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and MARQ

Astros vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-118) | CHC: (-100)

HOU: (-118) | CHC: (-100) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-192) | CHC: -1.5 (+158)

HOU: +1.5 (-192) | CHC: -1.5 (+158) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Astros vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Walter (Astros) - 0-1, 3.80 ERA vs Cade Horton (Cubs) - 3-1, 3.73 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Brandon Walter (0-1, 3.80 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Cubs will counter with Cade Horton (3-1, 3.73 ERA). When Walter starts, his team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season. Walter's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Cubs have a 4-3-0 record against the spread in Horton's starts. The Cubs were the underdog on the moneyline for one Horton start this season -- they lost.

Astros vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (53.5%)

Astros vs Cubs Moneyline

Houston is a -118 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -100 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Cubs are +158 to cover, while the Astros are -192 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Cubs Over/Under

Astros versus Cubs, on June 27, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Astros vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 55 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (60%) in those games.

Houston has a record of 30-18 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -118 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 31 of their 80 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros are 41-39-0 against the spread in their 80 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cubs have won 37.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (9-15).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Chicago has a 7-10 record (winning 41.2% of its games).

The Cubs have played in 79 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 42 times (42-33-4).

The Cubs have covered 50.6% of their games this season, going 40-39-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena has 102 hits and an OBP of .379 to go with a slugging percentage of .492. All three of those stats lead Houston hitters this season. He has a .324 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 26th in slugging.

Pena will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .263 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Isaac Paredes has 10 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 42 walks. He's batting .251 and slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .357.

His batting average is 95th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 37th, and his slugging percentage 49th.

Jose Altuve is batting .263 with a .417 slugging percentage and 34 RBI this year.

Jake Meyers has three home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .306 this season.

Meyers has hit safely in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .294 with an RBI.

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker has racked up an on-base percentage of .395, a team-best for the Cubs. He's batting .287 and slugging .527.

He ranks 27th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 85 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .272 while slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He is 51st in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage in MLB.

Seiya Suzuki has 19 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .256.

Nico Hoerner is slugging .368 to pace his team.

