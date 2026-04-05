Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 3:21 p.m.

The Houston Astros versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Sunday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup.

Astros vs Athletics Game Info

Houston Astros (6-3) vs. Athletics (2-6)

Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SCHN

Astros vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-126) | OAK: (+108)

HOU: (-126) | OAK: (+108) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+116) | OAK: +1.5 (-140)

HOU: -1.5 (+116) | OAK: +1.5 (-140) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Lance McCullers (Astros) - 1-0, 1.29 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 0-1, 6.75 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Lance McCullers (1-0) to the mound, while Jacob Lopez (0-1) will get the nod for the Athletics. McCullers helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be McCullers' first start this season with his team as the moneyline favorite. Lopez has started only one game with a set spread, which the Athletics failed to cover. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for one Lopez start this season -- they lost.

Astros vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (52.6%)

Astros vs Athletics Moneyline

The Astros vs Athletics moneyline has the Astros as a -126 favorite, while the Athletics are a +108 underdog at home.

Astros vs Athletics Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Astros are +116 to cover, while the Athletics are -140 to cover.

Astros vs Athletics Over/Under

Astros versus Athletics, on April 5, has an over/under of 10, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

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Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with three wins in the five contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year, the Astros have won three of five games when listed as at least -126 or better on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in seven of their nine games with a total this season.

In nine games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 6-3-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 16.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (1-5).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 1-5 (16.7%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total three times this season for a 3-5-0 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have gone 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.590), slugging percentage (.885) and total hits (11) this season. He has a .423 batting average.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he is fourth in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Jose Altuve is batting .321 with a double, two home runs and 10 walks, while slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .500.

His batting average ranks 29th among qualified players, his on-base percentage fourth, and his slugging percentage 30th.

Christian Walker has an OPS of 1.042, fueled by an OBP of .417 and a team-best slugging percentage of .625 this season.

Carlos Correa has been key for Houston with eight hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .364.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers has put up a team-best OBP (.364) and slugging percentage (.800), and paces the Athletics in hits (nine, while batting .300).

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he is 43rd in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Max Muncy is slugging .600 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .300 with an on-base percentage of .323.

He is currently 43rd in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .200 with a home run and a walk.

Jacob Wilson is batting .212 with three doubles.

Astros vs Athletics Head to Head

4/4/2026: 11-0 HOU (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-0 HOU (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/3/2026: 11-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/25/2025: 11-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/24/2025: 6-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/23/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/27/2025: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/26/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/25/2025: 15-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

15-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/24/2025: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/19/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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